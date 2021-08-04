Rumours spread saying that Warisan sent a letter to King to support PN. I can assure u that no such letter was sent. PN is a defect brand impossible to fix. Only people with No Brain will ever go to a room full with 'cirit'.#kekalberprinsip — Mohd Azis Bin Jamman (@azisjms) August 4, 2021

THE talk is Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is digging the trenches. The Prime Minister will fight to keep his post.

On Tuesday (Aug 3), in a cobra strike, Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, after a virtual Umno supreme council meeting, announced that the party has retracted its support for the Perikatan Nasional government and Muhyiddin.

At least 11 Umno MPs support this move.

That means that there are only 104 MPs out of 220 who are supporting Muhyiddin. Unless the Prime Minister can shore up his support, he has lost his majority.

Till this morning, the Bersatu president has been making calls to strike a deal with other parties and politicians to get the numbers to remain as PM.

After a face-to-face meeting with the King at 11am today (Aug 4), Muhyiddin announced that he will not resign and will table a motion of confidence in the Dewan Rakyat in September.

It is horse-trading time.

Other political parties are also making deals to get the numbers to form the next government.

There are several permutations depending on which party or politicians can strike a deal.

There’s a move for a coalition government with almost all the parties minus Muhyiddin as PM and Pakatan Harapan.

Roughly this is a Perikatan government with Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) and Parti Warisan Sabah and an Umno president. But Pejuang and Warisan might not want certain Umno leaders, especially those with court dates, to be in that coalition.

The Opposition – Pakatan (PKR, DAP and Parti Amanah Negara), Warisan and Pejuang – is trying to cobble up a government with Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah of Umno or Semporna MP Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, who is Warisan president, to be the Prime Minister.

There’s also a move for an interim government with an Umno leader as Prime Minister.

The hint to Umno’s position is in its deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan’s statement that the party’s next move depended on the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The potential names for Prime Minister – in case Muhyiddin fails to defend his position – are PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Umno’s Razaleigh, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein of Umno, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Warisan president Shafie.

But some are not that keen to be PM.

It would be a challenging job with Covid-19 raging in the country. It would be better for Muhyiddin to remain as PM to finish his job to control the pandemic and vaccinate Malaysians.

Which party will eventually emerge as the winner?

It could be the party that triggered this political crisis by pulling support from Muhyiddin. It was a calculated move as Umno had assurance its move would propel it back to ultimate power which is the Prime Minister post.

The key to forming a government is the proposed coalition and its Prime Minister candidate must have the confidence of the King.

The King is the kingmaker. – ANN

Political temperature set to rise in the coming weeks, say political analysts

PETALING JAYA: The next six weeks before Parliament is supposed to sit will be interesting as political horse trading is expected to take place, say political analysts.

They believe that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s announcement that a motion of confidence will be tabled in Parliament was to buy him some time for the political tide to hopefully turn to his favour.

“I think it’s basically a delaying tactic to buy himself some time,” said Dr Oh Ei Sun, adjunct senior fellow at Singapore’s S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

He also asked if Parliament would meet in September as the government could use the excuse of Covid-19 to delay the sitting.

“I will only believe there is a vote when I see it being introduced and voted upon,” he said.

The first meeting of the fourth session of the 14th Parliament will sit for 15 days beginning Sept 6 until 30.

There was a recent uproar after a special five-day sitting on July 26 was temporarily postponed for two weeks starting July 29 after supposed concerns over Covid-19.

He said that the political temperature was going to be very hot in the coming weeks, as Muhyiddin would try his best to reclaim support from Umno.

On Wednesday (Aug 4), Muhyiddin said that he will not resign and will table a motion of confidence in the Dewan Rakyat in September.

Muhyiddin said that his proposal had received the approval from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

On Tuesday (Aug 3), Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced that following its special Supreme Council meeting, Umno decided that it will stand with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and they will not side with the Perikatan government.

Merdeka Centre programme director Ibrahim Suffian said that regardless of the political dynamics, there were very specific instances when the Prime Minister could be changed – either if he resigned or through a parliamentary process.

“What he is doing is in accordance to the law as the numbers can only be tested in parliament. No one is going to say they have lost support,” he said.

He said that it will remain to be seen if those who have supposedly withdrawn their support for him return to back him or more people from the ruling bloc leave.

He said that during this period, Muhyiddin would be able to win additional support in the form of direct support of confidence agreements.

“The next six weeks will be interesting because there will be a lot of horse trading going on,” he said.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah last Thursday said the government’s decision to revoke six Emergency Ordinances was made without his consent.

In a statement issued by Istana Negara, the King also felt “greatly disappointed” that the revocation of the ordinances was not tabled in Parliament by the government. ANN

