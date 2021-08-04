‘YOUR PROMISE IS WORTHLESS’ – MUHYIDDIN BECOMES THE LAUGHING STOCK OF THE COUNTRY – WITH MALAYSIANS SUGGESTING ALL TYPES OF WAYS HE COULD ‘DETERMINE HIS MAJORITY’ – BUT DOES A PM WITH SKIN AS THICK AS A CROCODILE LIKE MUHYIDDIN CARE? WHAT A LEGACY!

Netizens get creative on how PM’s majority can be determined

PETALING JAYA: MPs who are against Muhyiddin Yassin can “stand in front of Istana Negara” or in a field, or get together for a Zoom meeting to decide on who has the majority in Parliament – these are among the novel solutions netizens have come up with to determine whether Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin indeed enjoys parliamentary majority.

Most did not want to wait until September when the Prime Minister has promised a motion of confidence in the Dewan Rakyat.

Despite intense speculation that he would announce his resignation today following his audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Muhyiddin said he informed the King he had received statutory declarations from MPs that convinced him he still enjoys majority support.

He then announced that a motion of confidence would be tabled on the matter when the Dewan Rakyat reconvenes next month.

Twitter user @mandeepkarpall called on MPs who are against Muhyiddin to “stand in front of Istana Negara” or in a field to show that Muhyiddin doesn’t have sufficient support in the Dewan Rakyat.

“We can’t wait for six weeks!”

Another user, @reallypaullau, suggested that all MPs use the video conferencing app Zoom to inform the public about their stance on support for the prime minister.

“Count the numbers… we have an answer. Transparency and no opportunities for backchanneling,” he said.

Meanwhile, @mhmdfyzle said that since Parliament has been closed due to a Covid-19 outbreak, MPs should find a way to vote online to show whether they support the prime minister.

Separately, @kptanb said that opposition parties and Umno should meet the King tomorrow and present statutory declarations to prove that Muhyiddin doesn’t have sufficient support in the Dewan Rakyat.

Muhyiddin said today that he had received a letter from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong yesterday notifying him that eight Umno MPs had written to the Dewan Rakyat speaker to inform him about their withdrawal of support for Muhyiddin as prime minister.

In a live address today, Muhyiddin said the King cited two provisions in the Federal Constitution, requiring the prime minister to resign if he no longer enjoyed majority support, and for His Majesty to appoint an MP as prime minister who he believes enjoys majority support.

Muhyiddin said he was aware that his position as prime minister has always been questioned, and as such, said a motion of confidence would be tabled when the Dewan Rakyat reconvenes in September – a proposal which Muhyiddin said the King has consented to. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

PM’s promise is just talk if no action taken, says analyst

PETALING JAYA: A political analyst sees Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s latest national address as “worthless” unless he acts on his words.

“It’s pure talk right now,” said Oh Ei Sun of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs.

Oh also claimed Muhyiddin was “notorious” for using various tactics to delay, cancel and postpone parliamentary sittings.

Even if Parliament is allowed to convene, motions of confidences are often set for the end of the day’s agenda, he noted.

“A government which wilfully misled Parliament with impunity has scarcely any political credibility left, much less the increasingly worthless words of a prime minister who repeatedly avoided motions of confidence,” he said.

Muhyiddin has announced that he will not be resigning as the prime minister despite the pressure by Umno and other opposition parties for him to do so.

He insisted that he still enjoys sufficient support in the Dewan Rakyat, adding that the government would be tabling a motion of confidence in September to test his majority.

Academic Azmi Hassan said Muhyiddin had “no choice” but to test his government in Parliament, after eight Umno MPs had written to the speaker to notify him that they had withdrawn support for the prime minister.

Given that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong was satisfied with Muhyiddin’s clarification, Azmi said it was best to wait until September and let the MPs decide on the future of the country.

“Of course, within one month in Malaysian politics, anything can happen since our parliamentarians can change their position within minutes,” he told FMT.

In the meantime, he said, it was important for the government to bring its focus back to battling the pandemic, especially the issue of vaccine rollout. FMT

