COUNTING CHICKENS BEFORE THEY HATCH OR NOT, UMNO YOUTH CHIEF MOOTS ‘WAR CABINET’ LED BY ‘NON-CONTROVERSIAL’ INTERIM PM ‘WHO IS NOT A THREAT TO ANYONE’ – EVEN AS ISMAIL SABRI & CABINET CLUSTER EXPECTED TO BACK MUHYIDDIN AT PRESSER THIS AFTERNOON – WHETHER UMNO OR PN WINS, ‘WAR CABINET’ COMING FROM THE MOUTH OF SOMEONE WITH SUCH A RACIST RECORD AS ASYRAF WON’T IMPRESS ANYONE EXCEPT HIMSELF

Umno Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki has mooted the formation of a “war cabinet”, with an interim prime minister to head the government.

This came after his party claimed Muhyiddin Yassin has lost majority support in Parliament as 11 Umno MPs withdrew their support for the prime minister and Perikatan Nasional government.

Apart from dissolving the Parliament, Asyraf said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong may exercise his discretion to appoint any MP as the interim prime minister after the resignation of Muhyiddin.

“An interim prime minister who is not controversial, not perceived as a threat to anybody and has no political ambition to kill any political competitors,” he said in a Facebook posting today.

“The interim prime minister could create a ‘war cabinet’ or a cabinet similar to the UK’s experience in several major historical events to fight the foot and mouth disease, Brexit and world war during the era of Winston Churchill.

“The war cabinet is inclusive and comprises representatives from all major parties from the government and the opposition,” he added.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin

Asyraf said the war cabinet can deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, expedite vaccination and work on welfare assistance for those in need.

There shouldn’t be any “horse-trading” activities to get the support of politicians and MPs throughout the interim government, he said.

“There should be a political ceasefire for the time being until the 15th general election,” Asyraf added.

Opposition MPs have renewed their call for Muhyiddin’s resignation after a royal rebuke from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong last week.

Muhyiddin plunged into new political limbo after Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced yesterday that 11 MPs had stated their withdrawal of support for Muhyiddin in writing and the process of gathering more was ongoing.

On Aug 2, Opposition Leader Anwar Ibrahim claimed today that Muhyiddin has lost majority support in Parliament. MKINI

PM, DPM expected to hold separate public addresses today amid political turmoil

KUALA LUMPUR — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is expected to make a special announcement today, as the country is thrown into another political conundrum following the withdrawal of support by Umno from the ruling coalition. The special address was initially scheduled for 11.30am with broadcasts on RTM, TV3 and Astro Awani but no further details were provided on the announcement. At the time of writing, the Prime Minister’s Office has not provided any further details of a possible scheduled announcement. Muhyiddin is currently in an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara. Separately, Malay news portal Sinar Harian reported that Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is also expected to make a special announcement at 4pm today. According to the report, the announcement concerned the stance of Barisan Nasional MPs who were keen on supporting the ruling government and is a response to an earlier announcement on the withdrawal of support by Umno. Ismail’s office has not confirmed the matter just yet. The political turmoil comes after Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi claimed that enough of the party’s federal lawmakers have signed a declaration to withdraw its support for Muhyiddin and the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government. The withdrawal of support effectively means Muhyiddin no longer commands the majority in the Lower House. Earlier yesterday, Umno MP for Lenggong Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah resigned as the energy and natural resources minister. In a statement, he said that he had decided to quit the Cabinet in adherence with Umno’s decision to not support the PN government as led by Muhyiddin. MALAY MAIL

