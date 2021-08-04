IN GAME OF PUT UP OR SHUT UP, IT’S NOW A SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST & THE SWIFTEST – AS MUHYIDDIN KICKS OFF ‘RACE TO BUY MPs’ – AFTER HAVING THE CHEEK TO TELL AGONG – ‘I WILL DETERMINE MY LEGITIMACY AS PM THROUGH PARLIAMENT IN SEPT’ – BUT WHO IS FOOLED?

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will be putting himself through a vote of confidence in the Dewan Rakyat when it convenes this September.

This is after a group of Umno MPs withdrew support for the prime minister.

In a televised address, Muhyiddin said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong sent him a letter yesterday informing him that eight Umno MPs wrote to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun retracting support from him.

In the letter, the King cited two constitutional provisions that a prime minister be appointed among those whom the King believes has the confidence of the Dewan Rakyat, and for a prime minister who loses majority support to either resign or call for Parliament to be dissolved.

Following this, Muhyiddin had an audience with the King this morning, where he informed His Majesty that he received a number of declarations that convinced him he still had majority support.

“As such, my resignation as per Article 43(4) of the Federal Constitution does not arise.

“However, I realise that my position as prime minister is frequently questioned.

“As such, I have informed the Yang di-Pertuan Agong that I will determine my legitimacy as prime minister through Parliament,” he said.

He said the King assented to his suggestion to put his confidence in Parliament to the test.

In the meantime, Muhyiddin said his government will continue its duties, especially in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said it was unfortunate he had to explain his government’s standing amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Yesterday, Umno revealed 11 of their MPs no longer support Muhyiddin.

Among them included Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak.

Muhyiddin hinted that some factions were upset at him for not interfering in court cases they faced.

