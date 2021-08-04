Embattled Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin claimed that his critics are “uncomfortable” with him because he refused to accede to their demands, including interfering with the courts.

“This includes appeals for me to interfere in court matters to free several individuals who are being charged over criminal acts,” said Muhyiddin during a televised address today.

Muhyiddin did not name these individuals.

Among the 11 MPs who publicly revolted against Muhyiddin yesterday, there are four Umno MPs facing criminal trials:

Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (Bagan Datuk) Najib Abdul Razak (Pekan) Azeez Abdul Rahim (Baling) Ahmad Maslan (Pontian)

Of the four, Najib has been convicted and handed a 12-year jail sentence. He is appealing the verdict.