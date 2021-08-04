AS EXPECTED MUHYIDDIN REFUSES TO QUIT – OVER NOW TO THOSE WHO CAN GATHER ENOUGH MAJORITY TO SEE AGONG – EVEN AS COUP PM PROMISES TO SEEK CONFIDENCE VOTE IN SEPT – BLAMES THOSE ‘WHO WANT ME TO INTERFERE IN COURT PROCEEDINGS’ FOR HIS WOES – INDEED MUHYIDDIN IS RIGHT, THOSE SUCH AS NAJIB & ZAHID SHOULD NOT BE ALLOWED TO USE POLITICS TO ESCAPE – BUT TAINTED DUO & THE REST OF THE COUNTRY ARE ALSO RIGHT, MUHYIDDIN & HIS PN REGIME ARE ‘KERAJAAN GAGAL’ & MUST BE REPLACED

Politics | August 4, 2021 by | 0 Comments

PM: Some want me to interfere in court proceedings

Embattled Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin claimed that his critics are “uncomfortable” with him because he refused to accede to their demands, including interfering with the courts.

“This includes appeals for me to interfere in court matters to free several individuals who are being charged over criminal acts,” said Muhyiddin during a televised address today.

Muhyiddin did not name these individuals.

Among the 11 MPs who publicly revolted against Muhyiddin yesterday, there are four Umno MPs facing criminal trials:

  1. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (Bagan Datuk)
  2. Najib Abdul Razak (Pekan)
  3. Azeez Abdul Rahim (Baling)
  4. Ahmad Maslan (Pontian)

Of the four, Najib has been convicted and handed a 12-year jail sentence. He is appealing the verdict.

Muhyiddin’s televised address today followed his audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong this morning. Muhyiddin reassured that he was still the prime minister and will prove his legitimacy when Parliament reconvenes in September.

He was flanked by nine ministers representing allied political entities – MCA, Parti Bersatu Sabah, Umno (Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s faction), Bersatu, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, MIC and PAS.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin brushed off allegations of “derhaka” (treason), stressing that his actions were meant to defend the Federal Constitution and the constitutional monarchy system.

“I will not sacrifice my principles and neglect my oath of office to fulfil all my obligations with honesty, loyalty to King and country while preserving, protecting and defending the constitution,” he said.  MKINI

PM, DPM expected to hold separate public addresses today amid political turmoil

KUALA LUMPUR — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is expected to make a special announcement today, as the country is thrown into another political conundrum following the withdrawal of support by Umno from the ruling coalition.

The special address was initially scheduled for 11.30am with broadcasts on RTM, TV3 and Astro Awani but no further details were provided on the announcement.

At the time of writing, the Prime Minister’s Office has not provided any further details of a possible scheduled announcement.

Muhyiddin is currently in an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara.

According to the report, the announcement concerned the stance of Barisan Nasional MPs who were keen on supporting the ruling government and is a response to an earlier announcement on the withdrawal of support by Umno.

Ismail’s office has not confirmed the matter just yet.

The political turmoil comes after Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi claimed that enough of the party’s federal lawmakers have signed a declaration to withdraw its support for Muhyiddin and the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

The withdrawal of support effectively means Muhyiddin no longer commands the majority in the Lower House.

Earlier yesterday, Umno MP for Lenggong Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah resigned as the energy and natural resources minister.

In a statement, he said that he had decided to quit the Cabinet in adherence with Umno’s decision to not support the PN government as led by Muhyiddin. MALAY MAIL

MKINI / MALAY MAIL

