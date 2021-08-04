UMNO’S ‘CABINET CLUSTER’ DIVIDED AFTER ISMAIL SABRI DASHES TO JOIN THEM STRAIGHT FROM MUHYIDDIN’S HOUSE FOR MEETING IN WEE HOURS OF THE MORNING – ‘PN GOVT STILL INTACT …THERE ARE JUST 2 OR 3 WHO WANT TO RESIGN BUT THIS IS NOT CONFIRMED’ – INDEED MUHYIDDIN WOULD BE A FOOL TO TRUST HIS DPM WHO HAS MOST TO GAIN IF HE QUITS & PN STAYS ‘INTACT’

Umno lawmaker Zahidi Zainul Abidin has claimed that the Perikatan Nasional government remains intact despite more than 10 MPs from his party withdrawing their support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

The Padang Besar MP was speaking to reporters at the Seri Pacific Hotel in Kuala Lumpur after a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Umno MPs aligned to PN, which ended close to 2am this morning.

Quizzed on resignations from the cabinet, he replied: “… There are just two or three who want to resign but this is not confirmed.”

Zahidi also downplayed the meeting as nothing more than a gathering to “talk and discuss” certain matters.

Ismail Sabri had arrived at the hotel at about 12.30am following an earlier meeting with Muhyiddin at his residence in Bukit Damansara, Kuala Lumpur.

The Umno vice-president’s vehicle drove into the basement carpark avoiding the media personnel who were gathered at the entrance.

Following the meeting, only Zahidi exited through the lobby area. It could not be ascertained how many Umno lawmakers were present.

The meetings come in the wake of Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi declaring that 11 lawmakers from his party have withdrawn their support for Muhyiddin and their letters have been submitted to the palace.

Apart from Zahid, the other 10 are Najib Abdul Razak (Pekan), Azalina Othman Said (Pengerang).

Mohd Nizar Zakaria (Parit), Azeez Abdul Rahim (Baling) Noh Omar (Tanjung Karang), Ahmad Nazlan Idris (Jerantut), Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub (Machang), Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah (Gua Musang), Ramli Mohd Nor (Cameron Highlands) and Ahmad Maslan (Pontian).

Malaysiakini later quoted a source that at least 14 Umno MPs have withdrawn their support.

“Among those who were not present today but have signed letters retracting support for PN are Lenggong and [an MP from Sabah],” said the source.

MKINI

