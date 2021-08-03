IT’S NOW 14 MPs – AS THE HEADCOUNT OF UMNO LEADERS DUMPING MUHYIDDIN RISES – HIS MINIONS SPRING INTO ACTION – DPM, AG, AZMIN, HAMZAH & OTHER MINISTERS RUSH TO MUHYIDDIN’S HOUSE FOR MEETING – WILL THEY ADVISE HIM TO DODGE TOMORROW’S PRE-CABINET MEETING WITH AGONG?

At least 14 Umno MPs have retracted their support for the Perikatan Nasional government so far, according to party sources.

They said besides the 11 who were present during the Umno press conference earlier today, three others had also signed letters to inform the Yang di-Pertuan Agong that they are no longer government MPs.

“Among those who were not present today but have signed letters retracting support for PN are Lenggong and [an MP from Sabah],” said a source close to Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Malaysiakini has reached Lenggong MP Shamsul Annuar Nasarah and the other MP mentioned by the sources for confirmation and comments.

While they have yet to respond, Shamsul had earlier today tendered his resignation from Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s cabinet, citing that it was done out of his loyalty to Umno.

Another source claimed that the 14th MP is from Sabah. His name is also being withheld pending a response.

Earlier this evening, Zahid, in a press conference held after an Umno supreme council meeting, announced the party’s decision to withdraw their support for PN.

Showcasing a total of 11 MPs, including himself, Zahid said he had presented to the king “enough numbers” to prove that Muhyiddin no longer commands the majority of support from parliamentarians.

Zahid claimed that it means the PN government led by Muhyiddin has now lost its legitimacy.

However, at the time of writing, it is hard to determine the exact number of MPs who still back Muhyiddin. It is also unclear if anyone commands the support of 111 – the minimum required to claim a majority. MKINI

All eyes on Agong’s pre-Cabinet meeting with Muhyiddin tomorrow, after Umno’s ‘pullout’ bombshell

All eyes will be on tomorrow’s pre-Cabinet meeting between the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, following Umno’s decision to withdraw its support from Muhyiddin’s embattled government.