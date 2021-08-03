PAS SCAMPERS TO HOLD ‘URGENT MEETING’ AFTER UMNO’S EXPLOSIVE WITHDRAWAL – WHILE SHELL-SHOCKED BERSATU YOUTH CHIEF CALLS UMNO MINISTER’S RESIGNATION A ‘LOSS’ – ‘I GUESS HE MIGHT HAVE POLITICAL REASONS FOR RESIGNING’

PETALING JAYA: PAS will be holding an urgent meeting to discuss the current political situation and the government’s position.

Party deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the meeting was called following Umno’s decision to withdraw support for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration and Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister.

It also comes after Umno MP Shamsul Anuar Nasarah resigned as energy and natural resources minister earlier today.

“We will be having a meeting immediately,” he told FMT.

Umno announced recently it was withdrawing support for the PN-led government, barely a month after it officially retracted support for Muhyiddin as prime minister.

The move leaves the PN administration, which is heavily dependent on Umno’s support, in limbo and without a majority in Parliament. FMT

