PAS SCAMPERS TO HOLD ‘URGENT MEETING’ AFTER UMNO’S EXPLOSIVE WITHDRAWAL – WHILE SHELL-SHOCKED BERSATU YOUTH CHIEF CALLS UMNO MINISTER’S RESIGNATION A ‘LOSS’ – ‘I GUESS HE MIGHT HAVE POLITICAL REASONS FOR RESIGNING’

PETALING JAYA: PAS will be holding an urgent meeting to discuss the current political situation and the government’s position.
Party deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the meeting was called following Umno’s decision to withdraw support for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration and Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister.
“We will be having a meeting immediately,” he told FMT.
Umno announced recently it was withdrawing support for the PN-led government, barely a month after it officially retracted support for Muhyiddin as prime minister.
The move leaves the PN administration, which is heavily dependent on Umno’s support, in limbo and without a majority in Parliament. FMT
Shamsul’s resignation a loss, says Bersatu man
PETALING JAYA: Shamsul Anuar Nasarah’s resignation as the energy and natural resources minister today is a loss for the Perikatan Nasional-led (PN) government, a fellow Cabinet member said today.
Deputy youth and sports minister Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal described Shamsul’s resignation as a “loss” since Umno played a significant role in the government’s national recovery plan.
Meanwhile, Umno supreme council member Razlan Rafii said Shamsul was merely complying with the party’s decision, adding that all MPs must now abide by the leadership’s stand.
“I believe that all Umno MPs will comply, even Barisan Nasional (component parties) MPs will follow suit, God willing,” he told FMT.
Shamsul, an Umno supreme council member, said he was quitting his post to abide by recent decisions made by the party.
“My focus after this will be on my duties as Lenggong MP and to strengthen the party in facing this challenging political situation,” he said in a statement.
Meanwhile, shortly after Shamsul’s announcement, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi revealed that the party had decided to withdraw support for the PN-led government.
Previously, the party had only withdrawn its support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.
It is unclear if BN component parties MCA, MIC and PBRS would follow Umno in leaving the government. FMT
