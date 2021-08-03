WHO CAN ‘IN LIMBO’ MUHYIDDIN TURN TO – FOR AN 11TH HOUR BAILOUT FOR HIS PN GOVT & PREMIERSHIP? WITH 11 UMNO MPs PULLING OUT & MORE AMONG THE ‘CABINET CLUSTER’ SURE TO FOLLOW, IT’LL BE IMPOSSIBLE TO PATCH THE HOLE WITH ‘FROGS’ – HIS BEST MOVE MAY BE TO QUIT TOGETHER WITH HIS ENTIRE CABINET – SO AS TO ALLOW A NEW COALITION & GOVT TO BE FORMED – OF COURSE HE’LL BE TOAST BUT AT LEAST HIS FOLLOWERS CAN SCRAMBLE FOR ‘NEW HOMES’

Politics | August 3, 2021

Govt in limbo as Umno withdraws support for PN

PETALING JAYA: Umno has decided to withdraw support for the Perikatan Nasional-led government barely a month after it officially retracted support for Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister.

The move leaves the PN government, which is heavily dependent on Umno’s support, in limbo.

“Muhyiddin must take the responsibility for the failures under his leadership by stepping down,” he told reporters after an Umno Supreme Council meeting this evening.

“He must also step down for refusing to heed the King’s directive,” Zahid said, referring to the King’s call to debate the emergency ordinances.

Also at the press conference were former prime minister Najib Razak, Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan and Barisan Nasional’s secretary-general Ahmad Maslan.

Pengerang MP and Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Azalina Othman Said and Tanjong Karang MP Noh Omar were also present.

Zahid went on to say that there were sufficient statutory declarations from Umno MPs declaring that they were withdrawing support for Muhyiddin as the prime minister.

He said he had also presented them to the King.

“This shows Muhyiddin does not have the majority.”

On July 8, Umno withdrew support for Muhyiddin as the prime minister and called on him to step down after the government failed to fulfil the two requirements that the party had set to justify support for Muhyiddin’s administration.

They were: realising the aspirations of the people and addressing the economic slowdown; as well as coming up with an effective plan to manage the Covid-19 pandemic.

Zahid also said Muhyiddin’s statement that the emergency ordinances would be brought to the Dewan Rakyat in September to be debated – in line with the King’s wishes – failed to clear the air.

“The government has clearly contradicted and mocked the King who has on numerous occasions called for the emergency ordinances to be debated before Aug 1 and not in September.”  FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Umno: Muhyiddin no longer commands majority, here’s proof

Umno today showcased 11 MPs who do not support Perikatan Nasional and Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

The gathering was broadcast live over the internet following a decision made by the Umno supreme council today, reaffirming that the party will not back Muhyiddin.

The list of MPs who attended the session are as follows:

  1. Najib Abdul Razak (Pekan)
  2. Azalina Othman Said (Pengerang)
  3. Mohd Nizar Zakaria (Parit)
  4. Azeez Abdul Rahim (Baling)
  5. Noh Omar (Tanjung Karang)
  6. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (Bagan Datuk)
  7. Ahmad Nazlan Idris (Jerantut)
  8. Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub (Machang)
  9. Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah (Gua Musang)
  10. Ramli Mohd Nor (Cameron Highlands)
  11. Ahmad Maslan (Pontian)

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the 11 had stated their withdrawal of support for Muhyiddin in writing and the process of gathering more was ongoing.

“There are a few more who could not be with us today, especially those in Sabah,” he said.

Zahid alluded that he had already sought an audience from the Agong and the additional letters will be furnished then.

At the time of writing, it is impossible to determine the exact number of MPs who still back Muhyiddin. It is also unclear if any MP commands the support of 111 – the minimum required to claim a majority

Meanwhile, Zahid said the Umno supreme council today unanimously agreed that the party must withdraw its support for Perikatan Nasional and Muhyiddin.

“Muhyiddin must take responsibility for (his) failures and the government’s (previous) decision to go against the decree of the Agong.

“(Muhyiddin should) resign in a respectable manner,” said Zahid.

He said Muhyiddin’s latest statement today does not absolve him of wrongdoing as it was clear that his administration had ignored the Agong’s decree to have the emergency ordinance debated and annulled through Parliament before Aug 1 and not September, in accordance with Article 150(3) of the Federal Constitution.

Not long before Zahid’s and 10 other MPs went live, an Umno supreme council member Shamsul Anuar Nasarah resigned as the energy and natural resources minister.

According to Article 43(4) of the Federal Constitution, should a prime minister ceases to command the confidence of the majority of the MPs, the entire cabinet must resign, unless the Agong agrees to dissolve Parliament.

As of July 29 – when the Dewan Rakyat last convened – there were 106 MPs on the opposition bench. This includes MPs from Pejuang, Muda, PSB, Warisan, Pakatan Harapan, Maszlee Malik and Tengku Razaleigh.

MKINI

