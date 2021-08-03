‘EVIDENCE HAS BEEN SENT TO THE KING’ – ATTENTION SWIVELS OVER TO THE AGONG – WHEN WILL HE CALL MUHYIDDIN, ALL OTHER MPs TO THE PALACE TO DETERMINE WHO NOW HAS THE MAJORITY – NOT ONLY TO BE THE NEXT PM BUT TO FORM THE NEXT GOVT

Umno: Muhyiddin no longer commands majority, here’s proof

Umno today showcased 11 MPs who do not support Perikatan Nasional and Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

The gathering was broadcast live over the internet following a decision made by the Umno supreme council today, reaffirming that the party will not back Muhyiddin.

The list of MPs who attended the session are as follows:

  1. Najib Abdul Razak (Pekan)
  2. Azalina Othman Said (Pengerang)
  3. Mohd Nizar Zakaria (Parit)
  4. Azeez Abdul Rahim (Baling)
  5. Noh Omar (Tanjung Karang)
  6. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (Bagan Datuk)
  7. Ahmad Nazlan Idris (Jerantut)
  8. Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub (Machang)
  9. Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah (Gua Musang)
  10. Ramli Mohd Nor (Cameron Highlands)
  11. Ahmad Maslan (Pontian)

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the 11 had stated their withdrawal of support for Muhyiddin in writing and the process of gathering more was ongoing.

“There are a few more who could not be with us today, especially those in Sabah,” he said.

Zahid alluded that he had already sought an audience from the Agong and the additional letters will be furnished then. 

At the time of writing, it is impossible to determine the exact number of MPs who still back Muhyiddin. It is also unclear if any MP commands the support of 111 – the minimum required to claim a majority

Meanwhile, Zahid said the Umno supreme council today unanimously agreed that the party must withdraw its support for Perikatan Nasional and Muhyiddin.

“Muhyiddin must take responsibility for (his) failures and the government’s (previous) decision to go against the decree of the Agong.

“(Muhyiddin should) resign in a respectable manner,” said Zahid.

He said Muhyiddin’s latest statement today does not absolve him of wrongdoing as it was clear that his administration had ignored the Agong’s decree to have the emergency ordinance debated and annulled through Parliament before Aug 1 and not September, in accordance with Article 150(3) of the Federal Constitution.

Not long before Zahid’s and 10 other MPs went live, an Umno supreme council member Shamsul Anuar Nasarah resigned as the energy and natural resources minister.

According to Article 43(4) of the Federal Constitution, should a prime minister ceases to command the confidence of the majority of the MPs, the entire cabinet must resign, unless the Agong agrees to dissolve Parliament.

As of July 29 – when the Dewan Rakyat last convened – there were 106 MPs on the opposition bench. This includes MPs from Pejuang, Muda, PSB, Warisan, Pakatan Harapan, Maszlee Malik and Tengku Razaleigh.

