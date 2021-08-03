ALL EYES ON HOW MANY UMNO MPs WILL DEFY ZAHID’S ORDER – SURELY A SUICIDAL MOVE WITH MUHYIDDIN UNLIKELY TO SURVIVE A ROYAL FIRESTORM OVER EO DEBACLE – BIGGEST LOSERS THE SNAKE-HEADS IN ‘CABINET CLUSTER’, ‘BLURRED BY RICHES’ PAS & ‘BLOW WITH THE WIND’ AZMIN CARTEL, MCA, MIC & GERAKAN

PM Muhyiddin has lost the legitimacy to govern. UMNO president Ahmad Zahid hamidi said the party in expressing unwavering loyalty to the king has unanimously withdrew support for PM Muhyiddin and PN government for insulting the royal institution time and time again . pic.twitter.com/yEIp9XOE9X — Melissa Goh (@MelGohCNA) August 3, 2021

TWITTER.COM

Umno withdraws support for PM, presents evidence to king

UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said his party has presented evidence to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to show which of its MPs have withdrawn support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Zahid went on to say Muhyiddin’s position as prime minister has lost its legitimacy and he should resign.

“Umno has enough MPs who have withdrawn support from the prime minister, hence he has no more legitimacy and has lost his majority,” Zahid told an online press conference today.

Muhyiddin is said to have the support of 115 out of 220 MPs in Parliament, but this has yet to be tested with a vote of confidence.

Umno has 38 MPs, but Zahid today did not state how many had signed statutory declarations withdrawing their support for Muhyiddin.

“I have with me the list of MPs who agreed to pull their backing for Muhyiddin and the list has been sent to the king for his perusal,” said Zahid.

Those standing with him at the press conference today included Najib Razak, Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, Ahmad Maslan, Azalina Othman Said and Nor Omar, all of whom are MPs.

Umno deputy president Mohamad Hassan, who is not a federal lawmaker, was also present.

Zahid said his announcement was the decision of the Umno Supreme Council, which had just concluded a virtual meeting.

The party’s decision also follows the resignation of Lenggong MP Shamsul Anuar Nasarah from Muhyiddin’s cabinet as energy and natural resources minister.

Zahid said the supreme council had decided to back the king over the crisis between the government and the royal palace regarding, the recent dispute over emergency ordinances that were not tabled in Parliament. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

TWITTER.COM / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

,