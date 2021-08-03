MUHYIDDN IS TOPPLED, PN GOVT FALLS – UMNO WITHDRAWS FROM PN GOVT, DEMANDS MUHYIDDIN’S RESIGNATION – LENGGONG MP THE FIRST TO QUIT AS MINISTER

PETALING JAYA: Umno’s Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah has resigned as Energy and Natural Resources Minister.

His resignation was announced in a press statement released on Tuesday (Aug 3).

“Firstly, I would like to thank the Prime Minister for giving me the chance to serve as the Energy and Natural Resources Minister and also the Umno leadership, who proposed me for the position of a federal minister.

“Taking into account several decisions and the party’s stand, therefore, as a loyal Umno member, I hereby tender my resignation as a Cabinet minister.

“My focus after this will be on my duties as the Lenggong MP as well as strengthening the party in facing an increasingly challenging political situation,” the statement read.

Shamsul’s resignation comes as the latest blow to the Perikatan government, whose legitimacy is currently being disputed by Opposition MPs following the recent Royal rebuke over the revocation of the Emergency Ordinances.

Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is expected to give a press conference later this evening following an emergency Umno Supreme Council meeting held virtually. ANN

MKINI / ANN