AS ALL THEIR LIES & CONVOLUTED PLOTS COME TO NAUGHT, FRUSTRATED UMNO CHIEFTAINS START TO EYE BROAD DAYLIGHT ‘ROBBERY’ – ‘HAND THE FEDERAL GOVT OVER TO UMNO – BERSATU & PAS MUST BE BIG-HEARTED ENOUGH TO LET UMNO LEADERS TAKE OVER’ – WHILE UMNO SUPREME COUNCIL MEMBER ADMITS – ‘WE ARE AFRAID TO LOSE IF WE FACE THE ELECTIONS AS THE OPPOSITION’

Johor Umno leader calls to let party take over Federal Govt

JOHOR BARU: A local Umno leader has called for the restructuring of the present coalition government and let Umno take over the premiership to lead the country and revive its economy and social system.

Johor Umno treasurer Datuk Md Jais Sarday said the party had experience in handling the government and should be given a chance to manage the situation, especially during these dire times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Umno and Barisan Nasional have the most number of members with an organised machinery in the Peninsular and Sabah compared with any of the present coalition partners.

“Our machinery will be able to handle the government’s delivery system and help to battle this pandemic and ensure the country’s recovery,” he said, adding that Umno should also be given key ministries to helm including education, agriculture and rural development.

Md Jais, who is also Kluang Umno division chief, said the restructuring of the present coalition was necessary after it had been plagued by various “failed government” connotations, especially on social media, about its poor delivery system and aid to the people during this pandemic.

“I hope that Bersatu (Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia) and PAS can be big-hearted and step aside for an Umno leader to take over to lead the country,” he added.

On the supreme council meeting later on Tuesday (Aug 3), Md Jais said he hopes Umno takes a respectful step in managing the political crisis in the country.

“Umno must find a way out of the negative impression that the people have about the present failed coalition government,” he said, adding that people were closely watching Umno leaders’ actions and their moves.

He added that Umno had the advantage to resolve the present crisis as in the past the party was just a mere facilitator for the formation of the coalition government but must now exert itself as a decider.

“Umno should also ensure all members including its MPs comply with the decisions and party discipline,” he said.

He also said the party should always stick to its core principles of basis and purpose in handling the present crisis, to defend the federal and state constitutions and uphold the institution of Rulers.

Efforts to convince Zahid to support Muhyiddin underway ahead of Umno emergency supreme council meeting, says Zahidi

PETALING JAYA: Efforts are underway to convince Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to pledge support for Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister, says Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin.

The Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister said 40 Barisan Nasional MPs, in a recent undisclosed meeting, have signed statutory declarations (SDs) in support of Muhyiddin and Perikatan Nasional and efforts are underway to convince one more MP to support the government of the day.

However, the Padang Besar MP said Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah was not persuadable, as the Umno veteran is adamant about not supporting Perikatan.

“We are still in the midst of negotiating. ‘Ku Li’ is out and we still have one (MP) more to go.

“It would be great if the Umno president (Ahmad Zahid) could support the government of the day.

“Our Deputy Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob) is also from Umno and that is why we should be in a pact,” he told reporters during a press conference held at the Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister’s Office on Tuesday (Aug 3).

Zahidi’s remarks appear to contradict Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz and Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim, who both denied news reports that claimed 40 Barisan MPs have signed SDs during a clandestine meeting held on late Sunday (Aug 1) night at Wisma Perwira.

Meanwhile, Zahidi, who’s also an Umno supreme council member, said he will try to convince Ahmad Zahid into supporting Perikatan during the 4pm Emergency Supreme Council meeting later Tuesday.

Zahidi said it was a no-brainer for Barisan to contest in the general elections as the Opposition, given that backbencher parties will always have the advantage.

“If Barisan wants to face the elections as the Opposition, this is a new experience and we are afraid to lose.

“It’s better to face the elections as the government rather than the Opposition.”

On July 29, Ahmad Zahid called on the Umno MPs to retract support towards Muhyiddin as Prime Minister after the Perikatan government was given a royal rebuke over the revocation of the Emergency Ordinances.

Ahmad Zahid said all Umno MPs must execute the decision of the Umno Supreme Council working committee on July 7 to retract support for Muhyiddin as prime minister.

Ahmad Zahid is set to chair an Emergency Supreme Council meeting later at 4pm on Tuesday.

At present, Barisan Nasional consists of 37 Umno MPs, MCA (two), MIC (one) and PBRS (one), as Tengku Razaleigh moved to the independent bloc in the Dewan Rakyat.

Questions were also raised on whether or not Muhyiddin enjoys the support of 40 Barisan MPs, as Pekan MP Datuk Seri Najib Razak, and Machang MP Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub were vocal critics of Muhyiddin.

ANN

.