NEW CASES SHOOT AGAIN TO 17,105 – DESPITE KHAIRY RESTING ON HIS ‘500K SHOTS A DAY’ LAURELS – AS MAHATHIR WARNS IT’S NOT ENOUGH – WITH THE SITUATION ALLOWED TO GO OUT OF CONTROL BY INCOMPETENT MUHYIDDIN REGIME, VACCINATION RATE NOW NEEDS TO BE UPPED TO 800K JABS DAILY TO STEM INFECTIONS

Increase jabs to 800,000 per day to stop infections, says Dr Mahathir

DR Mahathir Mohamad wants the government to ramp up its Covid-19 vaccination programme to 800,000 doses per day.

He said that this was necessary because of the increase in daily cases caused by many infected people in the community.

“I congratulate the government in increasing the number of daily doses as 500,000 per day can reduce the number of new cases.

“But I feel that the number of doses must be further increased to 800,000 per day as the hike in infections is caused by many infected people amongst us,” he said in a blog posting.

He added that these infected people in the community could not be quarantined effectively.

“They are forced to self-quarantine at home where there are others who are not infected. They also do not comply with full standard operating procedures (at home),” he said.

Malaysia vaccinated 480,122 people yesterday after staying above the half-million mark for six days in a row.

The Special Committee for Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Vaccine Supply said 298,236 people received their first jabs yesterday and 181,886, their second.

A total of 521,923 doses were administered on July 26; 553,871 on July 27; 552,701 on July 28; 556,404 on July 29; 512,097 on July 30; and 519,111 on July 31.

Cumulatively, 21.2 million doses have been administered under the national immunisation programme since February 24.

About 14.24 million people, or 43.6% of the population, have been inoculated with a first dose while 6.95 million or 21.3% have been fully vaccinated with two doses.

Malaysia reported 15,764 new Covid-19 cases as of noon today, taking the total caseload in the country to 1,146,186. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

MALAY MAIL / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.