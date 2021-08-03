BOMBSHELL – SHAFIE EXPOSES NAJIB & ZAHID’S COMPLEX ‘WAYANG’ – THE MOMENT THEY GOT THE DPM POST FOR ISMAIL SABRI – THAT’S WHEN THE REAL FIREWORKS FOR MUHYIDDIN BEGAN! ‘THEY HAVE BEEN FLIP-FLOPPING BECAUSE THEY DO NOT WANT TO LOSE THEIR POSITIONS, ALLOCATIONS & PROJECTS’ – INDEED, UMNO IS JUST AS ‘DERHAKA’ AS MUHYIDDIN & AZMIN CARTEL

Umno withdrew its support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin only because it wants to get more power for itself, claimed Warisan president Shafie Apdal.

The Semporna MP said Umno could have ceased supporting the Muhyiddin-led Perikatan Nasional (PM) government, but it did not do so.

“What do they (Umno leaders) actually want? They want to be the government, they want to lead.

“They want to be in the administration, but (not only that) they want to be the prime minister.

“We have also heard that there is a plan in Umno, that after they get the deputy prime minister post, they want the premiership next,” Shafie told Malaysiakini in an interview on Monday.

The former Umno vice-president was commenting on a recent decision by the Umno supreme council to retract the party’s support for Muhyiddin as the prime minister, citing the government’s failure in managing the Covid-19 pandemic, among others.

The decision was made only hours after Muhyiddin appointed Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob to be his deputy prime minister.

However, the party had stopped short of exiting the PN government and instead asked for Muhyiddin to resign and make way for an interim premier.

Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob

Shafie claimed that what Umno did was not for the rakyat and it was also against the wishes of the Umno general assembly.

“If they understand, the Umno general assembly had voiced its rejection of PN.

“But, they have been flip-flopping because they do not want to lose their positions, allocations and projects,” he added.

Umno, particularly its president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, had been very vocal against the Muhyiddin administration especially over its reluctance to respect the wishes of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, who wanted the government to reopen Parliament.

Shafie also lambasted the PN government, which dubbed itself as a Malay-Muslim government, following its recent fallout with the monarch over the emergency ordinances.

Sultan Abdullah reportedly wanted the government to table the ordinances in the Parliament. However, de facto Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan told the Dewan Rakyat last week that they had already been revoked.

The announcement had invoked the disappointment of the king, who through a strongly worded statement told off Takiyuddin for misleading the Dewan Rakyat.

“So now, the one who is not respecting the Malay rulers is the government of the day, who claimed that they are a Malay government, an Islamic government.

“This is why we should not judge people only by what they say.

“We should evaluate them by (looking at) what they actually do. Because that is the truth,” Shafie said.

MKINI

.