NOW EVEN SENATORS PROTEST AGAINST MUHYIDDIN’S PARLIAMENT CLOSURE – YET EVEN THOUGH SOME WERE ALLOWED INTO THE HOUSE, BERSATU’S HEAD OF SENATE RAIS YATIM NOWHERE TO BE SEEN & PROCEEDINGS COULD NOT BEGIN – SURELY ANOTHER SNUB TO THE KING

HERD immunity against Covid-19 has been achieved among parliamentarians and staff and, on that basis, the Dewan Negara should be allowed to sit, opposition-aligned senators said today.

The senate was to have begun a three-day sitting from today following the Dewan Rakyat sitting last week, but the government has postponed the sitting citing concerns about Covid-19 transmissions following the detection of cases in Parliament last week.

“We are informed that almost all Members of Parliament, as well as members of the Dewan Negara and staff, have received two doses of vaccines, qualifying Parliament as a location that has achieved herd immunity.

“Based on such facts, it is safe enough for the Dewan Negara to sit,” sixteen Pakatan Harapan senators said in a statement led by Senator Raj Munni Sabu.

A group of senators gathered this morning outside Parliament to hand over a memorandum protesting Parliament’s closure to a representative of Dewan Negara president Rais Yatim.

Unlike the Members of Parliament yesterday, who were barred from entering the premises, some senators were allowed to enter Parliament, according to media on the scene.

The roads leading to Parliament today were not blocked unlike yesterday, and there was minimal police presence.

Opposition MPs staged a protest yesterday at Dataran Merdeka after they were prevented from entering Parliament following the Prime Minister’s order to postpone yesterday’s sitting of the Dewan Rakyat.

The government was scheduled to explain to MPs its cancellation of the emergency ordinances without consent from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong nor with any debate by both Houses of Parliament, as required by the federal constitution.

The senators in their statement today said they agreed with the king’s order that the emergency ordinances should have been brought before both Houses of Parliament.

“Without going through the two Houses, and without the king’s assent, the cancellations are unlawful and unconstitutional.

“We also regret that the three-day sitting for the Dewan Negara that would have begun today has been postponed without proper procedure and at such short notice.

“We disagree with the traitorous behaviour displayed by the government that has gone against the wishes of the king and the Conference of Rulers,” the senators said.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.