UMNO MPs START TO BALK AT SUPPORTING MUHYIDDIN TO GO AGAINST AGONG’S DECREE – EVEN NAZRI, THE MOUTH FOR ‘GENG HISHAM’, NOW SAY THEIR MPs DIDN’T SIGN SDs BACKING MUHYIDDIN BUT LETTER DECLARING SUPPORT FOR PN GOVT

Padang Rengas MP Nazri Abdul Aziz confirmed that a meeting among Umno MPs had taken place at Wisma Perwira – a building in Kuala Lumpur owned by the Defence Ministry – on Sunday.

However, he clarified that the MPs signed a letter of declaration, not a statutory declaration backing the Perikatan Nasional government.

“I confirm the meeting. But we did not sign any SDs. An SD can only be signed in front of a commissioner of oaths.

“We did a letter of declaration to defend the PN government,” Nazri (above) told Malaysiakini.

Yesterday, Malaysiakini reported that 26 BN lawmakers including representatives from MCA and MIC attended the Sunday night meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

It was said that MCA president Wee Ka Siong also communicated with the participants at the meeting, via Zoom.

Sinar Harian, meanwhile, reported that 30 MPs attended the meet.

Prior to the meeting, Ismail Sabri confirmed a statement of support for Muhyiddin by 40 out of 42 BN MPs, which was issued after a meeting in Parliament last Thursday.

This came after a royal rebuke against PN had once again raised questions over its legitimacy as the government.

Ismail Sabri’s clarification followed a dispute raised by BN executive secretary Mohamad Sahfri Ab Aziz, who denounced the statement as fake and added that there was an issue with the use of the BN letterhead. MKINI

