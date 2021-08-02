BOMBSHELL – HOPE RETURNS TO MALAYSIA – THE POLITICAL INSANITY WILL FINALLY COME TO AN END – AS THE SHOCK SIGHT OF MAHATHIR, ANWAR, SHAFIE & GUAN ENG MARCHING TOGETHER FUELS HOPES A NEW & DESPERATELY-NEEDED NEW GOVT WILL BE FORMED SOON

Footage of Anwar and Dr M together gets tongues wagging

PETALING JAYA: It was a rare sight when the former political adversaries Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stood by more than 100 MPs at Dataran Merdeka on Monday (Aug 2) to protest the postponement of the special sitting of Parliament.

As Anwar was delivering his speech, Dr Mahathir’s surprise entrance was announced by PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution, as party leaders made way for the former prime minister.

Various MPs and party leaders had taken turns delivering speeches before Anwar.

Dr Mahathir then stood between Anwar and Parti Warisan Sabah chief Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal, along with top Pakatan Harapan leaders.

Malaysian political history being made – PH parties (including former PH parties) united in a march to call for the opening of parliament and resignation of PN government. pic.twitter.com/ouOFPpUzq2 — Bridget Welsh (@dririshsea) August 2, 2021

Dr Mahathir then delivered a speech, where he criticised the government for postponing the special sitting, arguing the need for debates to be held due to the severity of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also criticised the government for revoking the Emergency Ordinances without getting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s consent.

“There is no rule of law here… It is unfortunate for the nation. People are suffering from the pandemic and we should have focused efforts on the people, but it appears now there is an emphasis on politics,” he said.

Dr Mahathir also criticised Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for refusing to resign and clinging on to power as prime minister.

After he spoke, the 96-year-old, along with Anwar, Shafie, Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, led the group of MPs in a march towards Parliament.

However, they were stopped just at the roundabout near Padang Merbok by Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel and followed orders to disperse.

In the 90s, Anwar was deputy prime minister and Dr Mahathir was prime minister when he was sacked and jailed for sodomy and abuse of power.

In 2018, the two leaders buried the hatchet and reconciled within the Pakatan coalition, historically defeating Barisan Nasional.

However, since the fall of the former Pakatan administration in February 2020, the duo fell out once again and publicly traded barbs.

The Perikatan Nasional government was formed following the fall of the 22-month Pakatan administration.

It is currently facing a royal rebuke after it revoked six Emergency Ordinances without the consent of the King.

