WHAT EXACTLY HAPPENED THIS MORNING – LEST RECALCITRANT MUHYDDIN REGIME FORGETS: COPS THREATENED TO ARREST ME – PAC CHIEF KAH WOH DROPS BOMBSHELL – WHILE HANNAH YEOH EXPLAINS -MPs WERE ONLY TRYING TO UPHOLD THE KING’S ORDERS ‘TO TABLE & DEBATE THE EMERGENCY ORDINANCES. BUT THE GOVT REFUSED. SPEAKER SHUT PARLIAMENT AND POLICE BLOCKED OFF ALL ROADS’

Anwar-Dr M march, an op for Takiyuddin and a secret Umno meet

PETALING JAYA: The country’s turbulent politics continued today with the unlikely scenario of Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Anwar Ibrahim marching shoulder to shoulder with other members of Parliament (MPs) in a gathering at Dataran Merdeka, urging Muhyiddin Yassin and his cabinet to step down immediately.

Even as they marched, news broke that beleaguered law minister Takiyuddin Hassan, who sparked the current controversy by revealing the revocation of the emergency ordinances (EOs), was in hospital to undergo an urgent stent placement for a blocked artery.

Takiyuddin and Muhyiddin have become the main targets for criticism from the opposition following the revocation of the EOs, announced in Parliament on July 26.

Takiyuddin told the Dewan Rakyat that the government had revoked all EOs effective July 21.

Even the King, who was displeased that the revocation was done without his consent, singled out Takiyuddin and attorney-general Idrus Harun in a media statement.

Meanwhile, the Umno Supreme Council has called for a special virtual meeting tomorrow, with special instructions to members not to record or publicise the contents.

The Umno leadership is being seen as taking a preemptive step to avoid internal party matters from getting leaked, with secretary-general Ahmad Maslan giving a warning that “there will be no one recording or spreading meeting discussions”.

“Do not have any ill, dirty or unethical intentions in going against your pledge on the name of Allah, which you have spoken,” Ahmad said in his memo sighted by FMT.

Umno is the largest supporting bloc for Muhyiddin’s government. Instructions from the party leadership for all MPs to withdraw support towards the prime minister has been disputed by those among them.

Sinar Harian today reported it is understood that 30 Barisan Nasional MPs will be signing statutory declarations in support for Muhyiddin to be retained as prime minister.

The report has yet to be verified as speculation is rife that only 19 MPs had backed Muhyiddin with the others backing of after the confrontation between the Palace and Putrajaya.

Whatever it is, actions of several Umno members who have reportedly withdrawn support for Muhyiddin previously has raised speculations over his validity as prime minister, despite this being denied by Bersatu leaders themselves.

At Dataran Merdeka this morning, Anwar and Mahathir showed rare solidarity when they were seen on the ground together with other opposition MPs calling for Muhyiddin’s resignation, following the latter’s decision to postpone Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara meetings that are supposed to take place this week.

Shouts of “Reformasi”, “Hidup Rakyat” and “Daulat Tuanku” shook Dataran Merdeka, which was monitored tightly by hundreds of police decked in anti-riot gear.

Even though they failed to march all the way to Parliament due to tight security, including from the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU), “107 MPs have stated a clear stand,” through their participation in the demonstration,” said Anwar, who is the opposition leader.

Previously, Pejuang, the party led by Mahathir, had also urged Muhyiddin and his cabinet to “immediately step down”.

“Only through this, will the long-standing political crisis end and full focus can be given towards efforts to solve the health, economic and social crisis that hit the country 17 months ago,” Pejuang said in a statement. FMT

