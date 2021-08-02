No need to march, Parliament vote is best, says Najib

PETALING JAYA: The best way to prove if Muhyiddin Yassin still commands majority support is through a vote in the Dewan Rakyat, Najib Razak said, following renewed claims that the prime minister has lost the MPs’ backing.

Najib said that voting on the emergency ordinances in the lower house would provide the clearest proof that could not be disputed by anyone, including the attorney-general, that Muhyiddin had lost majority support.

“There is no need to take to the streets during a pandemic,” the former prime minister said in an apparent reference to the march by opposition MPs earlier today from Dataran Merdeka to Parliament to demand the resignation of Muhyiddin and the Cabinet.

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim also claimed that Muhyiddin had lost majority support in Parliament after MPs withdrew their support for his government.

In a Facebook post, Najib said that getting MPs to issue statutory declarations was futile as the elected representatives could sign different versions.

It was equally pointless to openly declare that one had retracted support for Muhyiddin or switch one’s seating in the House.

Umno had officially withdrawn support for Muhyiddin in July and called on him to resign. Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah had switched his seating position in the Dewan Rakyat.

“Do you want to know if my colleagues and I back the eighth prime minister? Wait for the voting to be carried out on any motion in Parliament,” Najib said.

He also said the Perikatan Nasional government understood that it did not have the majority support despite months of trying to strengthen its position.

Najib said the fight against the pandemic would not be affected by a change in leadership, citing the example of when Joe Biden replaced Donald Trump as the US president.

“In fact, it became better,” he said.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

