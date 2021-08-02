NEW CASES DROP TO 15,764 – DEFYING HEALTH D-G’S DIRE WARNING THAT GAVE MUHYIDDIN THE EXCUSE TO ONCE AGAIN CLOSE PARLIMENT – EVEN AS VACCINATIONS MINISTER KHAIRY PREDICTS KLANG VALLEY INFECTIONS TO HIT PEAK IN A WEEK

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported 15,764 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the second consecutive day that the number of infections has dropped.

In a tweet, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections now stands at 1,146,186.

Selangor recorded the highest number of cases with 6,067, followed by Kuala Lumpur with 1,536.

Johor reported 1,222 cases, followed by Sabah (1,116), Kedah (1,108), Negeri Sembilan (862), Perak (748), Penang (667), Kelantan (552), Pahang (475), Melaka (463), Terengganu (425), Sarawak (411), Putrajaya (46), Perlis (9) and Labuan (7).

This is the sixth consecutive day Kedah has breached the 1,000 mark.

Klang Valley to hit infection peak in a week, says Khairy

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia has yet to reach the peak number of daily Covid-19 cases, said vaccination minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

“I think we are getting to the peak, as far as the Klang Valley is concerned we will reach the peak in maybe another week or so,” he said during a press conference today.

“And then hopefully then there is the inflection point.”

There has been a steady rise in cases since late June, when the number of daily infections was below 6,000 a day.

The country has recorded around 17,000 daily cases for most of the past week, with a record high of 17,786 cases set on July 31.

Deputy health director-general Dr Chong Chee Kheong had predicted last week that daily Covid-19 cases are set to rise even further after the number of cases hit a then record 17,045.

However, he urged the public not to be alarmed, stating that the surge in cases, especially in the Klang Valley, was caused by an increase in the use of RTK-antigen test kits and the ministry’s push to get more people to undergo self-tests.

Touching on the daily number of newly diagnosed Covid-19 positive patients and their vaccination history, Khairy said that most of the patients in Category 4 and Category 5 were not vaccinated.

The health ministry classifies Covid-19 patients into five: Category 1 (asymptomatic), Category 2 (symptomatic without pneumonia), Category 3 (symptomatic with pneumonia), Category 4 (with pneumonia requiring oxygen therapy) and Category 5 (critical and requiring assisted ventilation).

The health ministry reported that there were 65 Category 4 patients and 106 Category 5 patients who were newly diagnosed as positive yesterday.

Khairy said that of the 105 Category 5 patients, 96 were not vaccinated at all while 10 had a history of vaccination. Of the 65 Category 4 patients, 47 were not vaccinated at all while 18 had a history of vaccination.

“So while we are starting to see cases of people who have a vaccination history falling to Category 3, 4 and 5, the percentage of those (vaccinated) against those who have not received any vaccines is much, much lower,” he said.

“We will try to get more granular data on people with a history of vaccination… which will help us interpret the effectiveness of the vaccination programme, especially against the Delta variant.

