Only 19 BN MPs attended meeting, not 40, says party insider

PETALING JAYA: Speculation is rife that only 19 MPs from the Barisan Nasional had turned up for a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, not the 40 MPs that he said were there.

A party insider said the meeting was held in Kuala Lumpur to show support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s leadership.

“Only 19 MPs were present. Not 40,” the insider told FMT, raising questions over the allegiance of the other 21 MPs.

The source said some MPs may be distancing themselves from Muhyiddin after tensions rose between the Prime Minister and the Palace.

“The majority of them were supporting Muhyiddin but now, the remaining 21 MPs may be distancing themselves after tensions between Muhyiddin’s administration and the Palace,” he said.

On July 26, the Palace had said the government did not seek consent from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to revoke the emergency ordinances.

However, the Prime Minister’s Office said that the revocations were done according to law.

This comes after de facto law minister Takiyuddin Hassan stunned the Parliament when he said the EOs were revoked on July 21.

Another BN MP questioned if the meeting (with the deputy prime minister) followed Covid-19 SOPs.

“Did they follow the SOPs?” he asked , adding that it may be unfair as the rakyat are being compounded for breaching the SOPs.

He further questioned if Muhyiddin still has the majority as more BN MPs are distancing themselves from the leadership.

Ismail had said earlier that a statement from the BN coalition that 40 MPs were backing the government led by Muhyiddin is genuine. He said this decision was made after he chaired a meeting with the 40 MPs on July 29.

This then prompted former prime minister Najib Razak to question the government’s reluctance to test its support in the Dewan Rakyat.

He said he did not understand the need to constantly issue statements to say Muhyiddin had majority support, allegedly with 115 MPs on his side.

“But when it comes to Parliament, they try their best to avoid voting on any motions in the Dewan,” Najib said in a Facebook post.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.