Umno Supreme Council to meet tomorrow on latest political crisis

THE Umno Supreme Council will meet virtually tomorrow at 4pm to discuss the latest political developments, including uncertainty over the status of the emergency ordinances and suspension of Parliament sittings, party secretary-general Ahmad Maslan said.

“The emergency meeting will be held to discuss the latest political issues, including the statement from Istana Negara and the views of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“Also to be discussed are the emergency, the ordinances and the postponement of Parliament today,” Ahmad said on Twitter today.

The Umno leadership on July 8 announced the party was withdrawing support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. However, its MPs, who are in the cabinet, remain with the government. With voting disallowed in last week’s sitting in the Dewan Rakyat, Muhyiddin’s majority has not been tested.

The government was to have explained in today’s cancelled sitting its revocation of emergency ordinances without parliamentary scrutiny.

The emergency laws were also revoked without the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, who has said consent would not be forthcoming unless the laws were tabled for debate in the two Houses.

The revocation was effective July 21, according to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Parliament) Takiyuddin Hassan, who has since come under fire over the government’s “treasonous” actions.

Istana Negara had issued a statement on July 29, in which Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had expressed his disappointment that the ordinances were revoked without his consent, and ordered that they be tabled for debate by the representatives of the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara.

The Prime Minister’s Office had responded by stating that the king had been informed of the government’s intention to cancel the ordinances, and that as constitutional monarch, the king is compelled follow the advice of the cabinet.

Meanwhile, the state of emergency that was declared as a Covid-19 containment measure, ended yesterday as scheduled.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

