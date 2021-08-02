The Langkawi MP and Pejuang chairperson also briefly addresses the MPs before joining the march to Parliament.

10.15am: Dataran Merdeka – Former premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrives at the field to join the opposition MPs.

KUALA LUMPUR: The opposition MPs’ attempt to march from Dataran Merdeka to Parliament was short-lived, as Federal Reserve Unit personnel armed with riot shields blocked them from going further.

The MPs had earlier gathered at Dataran Merdeka to begin their march to Parliament at about 10.20am to protest against Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and his Cabinet, calling for their resignation.

Shouts of “Hidup Rakyat” and “Daulat Tuanku” rang from the group of MPs, who on a number of occasions had to speak to the police to allow the march to proceed.

But they did not manage to enter the Parliament grounds as FRU personnel blocked the entrance to Jalan Parlimen from Dataran Merdeka.

The MPs and their supporters eventually dispersed at about 10.40am, with some returning to Dataran Merdeka, as the FRU officers urged all those gathered to leave.

In addressing the crowd and calling on them to disperse, opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said the MPs had stated their position very clearly, adding that 107 MPs from every opposition party were present at the march.

“The (Dewan Rakyat) Speaker has gone back on his promise and has failed to conduct his duties. He is most dishonourable in this manner, to protect the prime minister who has lost his legitimacy.

“We are here as Malaysians who are loyal to the King, and who want to uphold the constitution and protect the people’s welfare. The people are suffering because of the government’s failure.

“The government has lost its support and failed to carry out its duties, but continues to struggle to hold on to power,” he said, before asking the crowd to disperse.

Most of the MPs and their supporters had cleared the area by 11am.

The others who took part in the march included former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Warisan president Shafie Apdal, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, MUDA’s Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and Amanah president Mohamad Sabu. FMT

