PENT-UP PRESSURE EXPLODES – KELANTAN UMNO STARTS THE UMNO GRASSROOTS REVOLT AGAINST MUHYIDDIN AS PM – EVEN AS THEIR TOP LEADERS NAJIB & ISMAIL SABRI CONTINUE TO PLAY CAT-AND-MOUSE WITH DISGRACED PM, PERHAPS TO MAXIMIZE POLITICAL BENEFITS FOR THEMSELVES

PETALING JAYA: Umno Kelantan has taken a firm stand in asking Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to resign, further expressing unhappiness over the government’s move not to seek consent from the King before revoking the emergency ordinances (EOs).

State Umno chief Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub said they will defend the King in accordance with the principles and goals as specified under the party’s constitution.

He said the failure to follow the King’s decree is tantamount to a form of rebellion, which has even led to the King issuing a statement to explain the chronology of events to “justify his position to the prime minister”.

Ahmad Jazlan was referring to the July 26 Palace statement that the government did not seek consent to revoke the emergency ordinances.

On July 29, the Prime Minister’s Office insisted that the ordinances were revoked according to the Federal Constitution.

This comes after law minister Takiyuddin Hassan told MPs in a sudden and unexpected announcement that the EOs were revoked on July 21.

Ahmad Jazlan said the government’s statement can be seen as a challenge to the position and sovereignty of the constitutional monarch.

In a separate statement today, several Pejuang MPs also joined the chorus asking for Muhyiddin and his Cabinet to quit.

They said the current political crisis could only be resolved with their resignations.

“Focus can then shift towards solving the health, economic, and social crisis that has plagued the country over the past seventeen months,” it said.

The signatories to the statement included former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Jerlun MP Mukhriz Mahathir, Kubang Pasu MP Amiruddin Hamzah and Sri Gading MP Shahruddin Md Salleh.

