NOOSE TIGHTENS ON MUHYIDDIN – ALL OPPOSITION MPs, INCLUDING MAHATHIR’S PEJUANG, SHAFIE’S WARISAN, SYED SADDIQ, BARU BIAN’S PSB & UPKO’S WILFRED, JOIN PAKATAN IN CALLING FOR MUHYIDDIN TO RESIGN – AMID RUMORS OF ANOTHER SPECIAL RULERS MEETING THIS WEEK

Following a statement by Pakatan Harapan MPs yesterday for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to resign, MPs from Warisan, Upko, Muda, Pejuang, and Parti Sarawak Bersatu have added their voices to a unified call by the opposition for the government to step down.

“We honour the command of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong through a statement issued by Istana Negara on July 29, 2021, which expressed His Majesty’s views on the importance as well the need for the institution of the Parliament of Malaysia to be dignified and the Constitution of the Federation to always be complied with.

“The foundations and pillars of this national Constitution must be upheld and needs to be translated through action professionally without fear or favour which makes possible the main foundation for an administration transparent and with untarnished integrity.

“We also take seriously the expression of the king’s rebuke to de facto law minister Takiyuddin Hassan and attorney general Idrus Harun who failed in carrying out the orders and obtaining the consent of His Majesty so that the proposed repeal of all emergency ordinances be tabled and debated in Parliament.

“The Perikatan Nasional government has deliberately prevented and turned off democratic systems and checks that need to be lifted and translated through the institution of the Parliament of this country,” read the joint statement.

The statement this morning was signed by Warisan president Mohd Shafie Apdal, PSB’s Baru Bian and Masir Kujat, Muda’s Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, and Upko president Wilfred Madius Tangau.

“Accordingly, with reference to Article 43 (3) of the Federal Constitution, we urge the Prime Minister and all members of the cabinet under his leadership to resign honourably with immediate effect.

Pejuang’s four MPs – Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Mukhriz Mahathir, Amiruddin Hamzah, and Dr Shahruddin Md Salleh – also joined in the call for Muhyiddin’s resignation saying that the prime minister and his cabinet violated Article 36 (7) of the Rules of Procedure Dewan Rakyat which prevents any party from abusing the name of His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,

“We, Pejuang MPs, recommend that Muhyiddin and the entire cabinet take the honourable path of immediately resigning from their respective posts.

“Only in this way can the protracted political turmoil end and full focus can be given to efforts to resolve the health, economic, and social crises that has now plagued the country for over 17 months (since Muhyiddin took over as premier).”

Yesterday, Harapan leaders PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu, and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng made a similar call, saying Muhyiddin was calling off Parliament by using Covid-19 as an excuse.

That statement was also signed by independent MP Maszlee Malik as well as Syed Saddiq and Wilfred.

MKINI

.