30 BN MPs believe to have signed declaration letter to support Muhyiddin as PM

PETALING JAYA: Thirty Barisan Nasional MPs are believed to have signed a declaration letter to support Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to remain as Prime Minister, reports Sinar Harian.

The Malay news portal reported that the secret meeting at Wisma Perwira began at 9pm on Sunday (Aug 1) night and was chaired by the Barisan Nasional Backbenchers’ Club (BNBBC) chairman Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim.

According to Sinar Harian, a Barisan MP source said that the declaration letter defending Muhyiddin’s position and the Perikatan Nasional government had to be prepared in view that there were efforts by certain parties trying to deny an earlier statement where 40 Barisan MPs pledged their support towards Muhyiddin.

“The meeting started with a dinner before the 30 Barisan MPs who were there agreed to sign a declaration letter to defend Muhyiddin and the Perikatan government.

“The meeting was also chaired by Arau MP (Shahidan) with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob giving an opening speech.

“The remaining 10 Barisan MPs who had previously declared their support could not attend as the meeting’s notice was only given to them at the last minute.

“But, all of them have pledged to sign the declaration letter through a representative,” the source told Sinar Harian.

On Sunday (Aug 1), Ismail Sabri had stated that a letter issued by BNBBC supporting Muhyiddin is genuine.

Ismail Sabri said he had chaired the meeting of the 40 Barisan MPs at Parliament on Thursday and they issued the statement with the Barisan letterhead as they were indeed from Barisan.

The legitimacy of the statement became an issue after Barisan executive secretary Muhammad Sahfri denied there was such a statement of support for Muhyiddin from Barisan immediately after it was issued.

According to Sinar Harian, the source also refuted allegations that there was another meeting involving Barisan MPs who wanted to change the Prime Minister.

“No there isn’t. I have not heard of it. The meeting tonight (Sunday) was merely to show proof that Barisan MPs supported Muhyiddin through a declaration letter of support.

“That’s all, there are no other movements that want to change the Prime Minister,” he said. ANN

Statement from 40 BN MPs supporting Prime Minister is legitimate, says Ismail Sabri

PETALING JAYA: The letter issued on Thursday (July 29) by the Barisan Nasional Backbenchers’ Club (BNBBC) supporting the Prime Minister is not fake, says Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The Deputy Prime Minister said he had chaired the meeting of the 40 Barisan MPs at Parliament on Thursday and they issued the statement with the Barisan letterhead as they were, indeed, from Barisan.

“We are from the BNBBC and we used the Barisan letterhead,” Ismail Sabri said.

The Umno vice-president also stated that the postponement of the Dewan Rakyat on Aug 2 was made based on health and scientific data on the advice of the Health Ministry.

The legitimacy of the statement issued by the Deputy Prime Minister stating the support of 40 MPs for Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin became an issue after Barisan executive secretary Muhammad Sahfri denied there was such a statement of support for the PM from Barisan immediately after it was issued.

The statement by Ismail Sabri, dated July 29, said that while adhering to the statement by the King on July 29 on the revocation of the Emergency Ordinances, Barisan MPs, as a bloc, fully supported the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“I chaired a meeting with 40 Barisan Nasional MPs. We agreed that we would adhere to the statement of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“Barisan Nasional MPs, as a bloc, unanimously support the leadership of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin,” the statement read.

The 40 Barisan MPs include 38 from Umno, MCA (two), MIC (one) and PBRS (one).

On July 29, Sahfri had issued another letter stating that only the Barisan chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi or party secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir could issue any statements with the Barisan letterhead as its official communication channel.

However, Barisan’s Ketereh MP and Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa later confirmed the authenticity of Ismail Sabri’s statement that 40 Barisan MPs supported Muhyiddin.

The Ketereh Umno division chief said the statement issued by Ismail Sabri on Thursday (July 29) stating the support of the Barisan MPs was genuine.

“I confirm the statement by the Deputy Prime Minister, which was issued after meeting 40 Barisan lawmakers – including five who had given their mandate as they could not attend due to being overseas, in quarantine, or sick,” he had said in a Facebook post on Friday (July 30). ANN

