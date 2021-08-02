MUHYIDDIN’S FEAR BRINGS KL TO A HALT – ALL ROADS CLOSED, FRU TRUCKS BROUGHT OUT, COPS START TO BLOCK MPs FROM MARCHING TO PARLIAMENT

FRU brought in to stop MPs from entering Parliament

SEVERAL opposition MPs have been stopped from entering Parliament this morning with threats of arrests by police manning roadblocks.

Police started blocking several of them from going to the Parliament building at the road in front of the Bank Rakyat building.

The Federal Reserve Unit, usually used to handle riots, has been deployed in front of the Bank Rakyat and on standby for any trouble.

Among those told not to proceed were DAP Jelutong lawmaker R.S.N. Rayer and Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh said Putrajaya was being ridiculous in barring lawmakers from going to Parliament House.

“MPs are not only allowed to enter Parliament House but are being stopped from going anywhere near the building. This is ridiculous. This should not be happening. Why are they so afraid?” he asked.’

In Perak 2009, the Pakatan ADUNs bersidang under a tree.

In KL 2021, will the Pakatan+ MPs bersidang under the flag poles at Dataran? pic.twitter.com/W8IayhrZ6k — Tricia Yeoh (@TriciaYeoh) August 2, 2021

Dozens of Malaysian opposition MPs are gathered at Merdeka Square in Kuala Lumpur, voicing dissatisfaction after Parliament was postponed for 2 weeks from July 29. They also called for PM Muhyiddin Yassin to resign. Parliament was postponed after 11 Covid-19 cases were detected pic.twitter.com/pnmLo8jQdN — BFM News (@NewsBFM) August 2, 2021

Not a surprise to see red ! pic.twitter.com/ST9kR7TEcw — Thomas Su (@thomas_su) August 2, 2021

Currently leaders from all the opposition parties are making speeches before they march to Dataran Merdeka, and afterwards to Parliament House.

Today was to be the last day of a five-day special sitting that the Perikatan Nasional government agreed to hold despite the emergency, which ended yesterday.

The opposition MPs want the government to explain the revocation of emergency ordinances announced last week that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong said did not have his assent, causing an uproar in the Dewan Rakyat on Thursday. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

KUALA LUMPUR: Opposition lawmakers are gathering at Dataran Merdeka after being blocked from entering Parliament by police.

Several Opposition leaders are making speeches calling for the re-opening of Parliament.

They are also expected to march to Parliament later. ANN

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / ANN

.