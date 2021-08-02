FACING THE SACK, TAKIYUDDIN REPORTEDLY UNDERGOES ‘HEART SURGERY’ – BUT WHY NOT AT IJN THE ACKNOWLEDGED HEART HUB FOR TOP GOVT OFFICIALS? ‘THREE-HOUR SURGERY TOOK PLACE ON FRIDAY & HE WILL BE DISCHARGED TOMORROW,’ CLAIMS AIDE

EMBATTLED de facto law minister Takiyuddin Hassan was hospitalised last Friday for a heart surgery, reports Utusan Malaysia.

The Malay daily quoted sources as saying that the surgery was successful and the Kota Baru MP can be discharged tomorrow.

“He underwent an operation that took three hours and his condition is stable. He will be discharged tomorrow,” an unnamed source said.

According to the Malay daily, Takiyuddin was admitted to IHEAL Hospital located next to Mid Valley Megamall.

The Malaysian Insight is seeking confirmation from PAS on Takiyuddin’s condition.

The PAS secretary-general had a rough week after his announcement of revocation of emergency ordinances was met with heavy resistance from opposition MPs, including getting a royal rebuke from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

An official letter from the palace branded the PAS lawmaker as irresponsible in dragging the palace into the conundrum.

The special Dewan Rakyat sitting has been postponed indefinitely due to concerns of new positive Covid-19 cases among Parliament staff.

