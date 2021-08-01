NOT SO FAST, NOOR HISHAM! YOU’VE BECOME TOO ‘RIDICULOUS’ – ADHAM BABA & HEALTH D-G SUMMONED TO ANSWER PARLIAMENT DESPITE DARK WARNINGS ABOUT ‘SUPERSPREADER EVENT’ & RECOMMENDING PARLIAMENT CLOSES FOR 2 WEEKS

PETALING JAYA: Special select committee meetings will proceed despite the health director-general’s recommendation to suspend all parliament meetings for two weeks over the high risk of Covid-19 spread.

In a statement, Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Wong Kah Woh said Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah’s suggestion to postpone the meetings was “ridiculous”.

“The PAC is scheduled to call the Minister of Health and the health director-general to our proceedings tomorrow at 10.30am on the issue of vaccine procurement. This would be our third proceeding on the topic.”

However, he said he received a letter from the Dewan Rakyat secretary at around 3.30pm, saying Noor Hisham had suggested that all select committee meetings be postponed for two weeks.

“I have instructed the Dewan Secretary to inform the Health DG that our proceedings shall go on,” he said, adding that there would be fewer than 30 people in the PAC meeting room when Parliament is not sitting.

Noor Hisham had said earliler today that all meetings at Parliament House should be suspended for two weeks starting from Thursday in view of the current risk assessment by the ministry and to prevent the spread of Covid-19 from occurring in Parliament.

His statement came a day after the Dewan Rakyat sitting scheduled for Monday was postponed indefinitely. The house had been called to meet on July 26-29 and Aug 2. The Dewan Negara meeting scheduled for Aug 3-5 has also been postponed indefinitely.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

