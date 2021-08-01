PAS Youth wants police probe into allegedly leaked letter from palace to PM

PAS Youth deputy chief Ahmad Fadli Shaari has called for a probe into the leak of a letter that was purportedly from Istana Negara to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said the dissemination of the letter which is claimed to be from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to the prime minister dated July 29 is a very serious matter and threatens the stability and harmony of the country.

“The letter, if it really exists, is, of course, a secret and limited letter, which should only be read by the recipient, namely the YAB Prime Minister,” said the Pasir Mas MP.

He claimed that the disseminating of the letter to the public was a contradiction of the Official Secrets Act.

“The Istana Negara has issued a public media statement which was posted through the official Facebook page of Istana Negara for public reading. Therefore, its dissemination is an unethical act,” added Ahmad Fadli.

A letter dated Thursday, purportedly from the king to Muhyiddin, was circulated widely on social media, including by some politicians.

Malaysiakini is unable to determine the letter’s authenticity.

The purported letter included more details behind the king’s royal rebuke.

The king on Thursday gave the government a royal rebuke, accusing de facto law minister Takiyuddin Hassan of misleading the Dewan Rakyat by saying that the emergency ordinances had been revoked – despite not receiving royal consent.

The Prime Minister’s Office in response defended its decisions, saying they had acted within the Federal Constitution, which also stated that the king must follow the cabinet’s advice.

Fadli said distributing the letter would cause a commotion among the people.

“Space should be given to both parties to resolve this issue based on the law and the framework of the Federal Constitution, instead of fuelling further clashes.

“PAS Youth takes this matter seriously and calls for a police investigation to identify the cause of the leak of this letter.

“A police report will be lodged urging an investigation to be made, to see if there is an element of treachery and sabotage from the distribution of the letter,” he added.

MKINI

