What will the King do now?

The country has never witnessed the conduct of the Prime Minister against the Royal household that was played out last week. The rebuttal from the Prime Minister’s Office in response to a statement from the Palace over the proclamation of Emergency and the Ordinances is uncalled for. It was disrespectful, rude and done without regard to the position of the Agong and the Malay Rulers in our system of government. Even Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, when confronting the Rulers on the issue of immunity in 1993 did not humiliate the Malay Rulers when presenting the government’s views. Tun Dr. Mahathir, who at the time helmed a strong BN government with a two-thirds majority, never made assertions to suggest that the Malay Rulers were “puppets” who had to follow whatever the Cabinet had decided without question.
There is now no option left for the King but to appoint a new Prime Minister. The Malay Rulers have to collectively support the choice made by the Agong as to who should assume this post as the present PM is unlikely to enjoy the confidence of His Majesty, and the Rakyat. Plainly put, this government openly lied and misled Parliament on the issue of the EO and openly challenged the decision of the King to have the motion debated and voted in Parliament under Article 150 (3) of the Constitution. The wrongful action of the Cabinet was not merely a technical one, as PAS leaders would like us to believe. Lying and misrepresenting to Parliament is a serious infraction on the part of the ruling government, anywhere in the world
The new Prime Minister will have the support of the majority of MPs because it is our way of life that we support the man in power. No one wants to be left out of the gravy train. The new PM will bring a new lease of life for this stricken country. He will be strongly supported. Even if the King appoints a particular candidate as PM with support of 100 MPs at 12 noon, the new PM will get 120 by 5pm on the same day. That’s how things are in our country.
The King can appoint almost anyone he wishes to be the new PM. All he needs to do is declare to the people that he is satisfied his handpicked candidate has the support of the majority of MPs. His decision is beyond challenge. However, the Agong should not appoint any current Cabinet Minister holding office under Muhyiddin. The principle of collective responsibility dictates that the whole Cabinet must resign when Muhyiddin steps down. This is how Westminster governments rise and fall. It is not acceptable for us to demand the Prime Minister to resign but not others in the Cabinet. In other words, if the King wants someone from UMNO, he can do so, but if they are current Ministers they must first resign. Otherwise the Agong can appoint Najib Razak, Zahid Hamidi, Khalid Nordin, Johari Ghani or anyone else.
It will of course be more appropriate if the King invites Anwar Ibrahim as Leader of the Opposition to form the government. Although Ismail Sabri has come out again insisting that 40 BN MPs are supporting the current PM (and perhaps supporting him to take over) my sources tell me that 12 UMNO MPs have given their support to Anwar Ibrahim. It is only fair that the Opposition Leader be given the opportunity to form the government. This is what most democracies ala Westminster style will do. This is what the Queen will do if the ruling government in the United Kingdom loses the Prime Minister.

Whatever it may be, the country needs decisive action and it must come quickly. No more dilly dallying about how to move forward. If for some reason it is desirable for the current PM to continue to rule, then there should be no further attempt to canvas about a change of leadership . We need the total focus of the leaders to deal with Covid 19 and how to help the people who are suffering from this miserable situation. Be firm and be steadfast in whatever decision the political leadership has to make.

Nazri confirms meeting with 40 BN MPs, says all support the PN govt

There was a meeting involving 40 BN MPs in Parliament last Thursday, Padang Rengas MP Nazri Aziz confirmed, in which all of them had voiced their support for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

However, he added, there were two BN MPs who did not agree with the others and were not present at the meeting. They were Umno president and Bagan Datuk MP Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah.

Nazri said even Machang MP Ahmad Jazlan Yaakob, who had previously withdrawn his support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin back in January, had decided to back the PN government again.

“I confirm that the meeting between the 40 BN MPs really did take place. 40 BN MPs supported the decision to maintain the PN government including former prime minister Najib Razak, Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan and Machang MP Ahmad Jazlan Yaakob.

“Najib definitely supports the PN government. However, he asked Muhyiddin to resign as prime minister,” Nazri said, as reported by Astro Awani yesterday.

The Padang Rengas MP also slammed the statement made by BN executive secretary Mohamad Sahfri Ab Aziz, who had said the statement of support from BN issued under Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s name on Thursday was not true.

Bernama quoted Ismail Sabri as saying the letter was genuine and that the dispute was over the letterhead.

“Who is Sahfri? Is he an MP? How can he speak on behalf of the BN parliamentarians?

“All BN parliamentarians agreed to appoint Ismail Sabri as our chief whip in Parliament. So he has the right to use the BN logo to state something true that did happen.

“Seeing as Umno president Zahid is positive with Covid-19 and is forced to quarantine at home, so Ismail Sabri is the BN parliamentarians’ representative in making an important decision like this.

“It can’t be that without Zahid, no decision can be made? So Sahfri has no right to deny our support,” Nazri said.

He added that he was present at the meeting that took place on Level 3 of the new Parliament building, and that even though three or four BN lawmakers were not present, they had also said they would support any decision made.

On Thursday, a dispute had erupted over the authenticity of a statement which said nearly all BN parliamentarians had voiced support for Muhyiddin to remain as prime minister.

The disputed statement was signed by Ismail Sabri, who claims that he had chaired a meeting involving 40 MPs from the coalition, who unanimously supported the government under Muhyiddin’s leadership.

However, Sahfri had later issued another statement denouncing the purported statement from Ismail Sabri as fake.

For the record, BN has a total of 42 MPs.

This dispute comes amid fresh doubts over Muhyiddin’s grip on power following a rebuke from Istana Negara on Thursday.  MKINI

