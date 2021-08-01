AIDILADHA EFFECT STILL STRONG – 17,150 NEW CASES, WITH RECORD HIGH IN KEDAH & PAHANG – WHILE KELANTAN PALACE IS NOW A VACCINATION CENTRE
17,150 cases, record high in Kedah and Pahang
The number of Covid-19 infections today was 17,150 new cases.
This means the cumulative number of cases is now 1,130,422, with signs that the virus is starting to also spread aggressively beyond the Klang Valley.
Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Kedah, Johor and Sabah fresh infections in the four digits.
Kedah’s 1,511 new cases and Pahang’s 676 fresh infections are record highs for the respective states.
New cases by state:
Selangor (6326)
Kuala Lumpur (2086)
Kedah (1511)
Johor (1045)
Sabah (1002)
Negeri Sembilan (809)
Penang (752)
Perak (693)
Malacca (686)
Pahang (676)
Sarawak (578)
Kelantan (459)
Terengganu (429)
Putrajaya (72)
Perlis (21)
Labuan (5) – MKINI
Kelantan palace is now a vaccination centre
“The (vaccination) programme for Phase One of the NRP was held on June 9 involving 350 officers and staff of the Kelantan palace.
Elaborating, Tengku Azmi said Sultan Muhammad V also commended his subjects who have registered for the vaccination and urged the people inside and outside of the state to take seriously the increase of infections in the state and in the country.
“His highness also called on the people to play their part in protecting themselves and their family,” he said, adding that the sultan also expressed his appreciation to all frontliners, especially the staff of the Health Ministry who are involved in curbing Covid-19 transmission.
“They have worked tirelessly to serve all levels of the society and to ensure that the spike in cases can be reduced as soon as possible,” he said.
Meanwhile, Tengku Azmi said the Tengku Mahkota of Kelantan, Dr Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra, was deeply concerned about the problems and constraints faced by the ministry in ensuring a smooth vaccination process.
“On June 23, the Tengku Mahkota of Kelantan has donated five Covid-19 vaccine storage containers to the Kelantan state health department,” he said.
Tengku Azmi added that the palace was also planning to organise several other programmes at Istana Balai Besar, including distributing food baskets to those affected by the pandemic. – Bernama
MKINI / BERNAMA
