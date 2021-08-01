AIDILADHA EFFECT STILL STRONG – 17,150 NEW CASES, WITH RECORD HIGH IN KEDAH & PAHANG – WHILE KELANTAN PALACE IS NOW A VACCINATION CENTRE

17,150 cases, record high in Kedah and Pahang

The number of Covid-19 infections today was 17,150 new cases.

This means the cumulative number of cases is now 1,130,422, with signs that the virus is starting to also spread aggressively beyond the Klang Valley.

Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Kedah, Johor and Sabah fresh infections in the four digits.

Kedah’s 1,511 new cases and Pahang’s 676 fresh infections are record highs for the respective states.

New cases by state:

Selangor (6326)

Kuala Lumpur (2086)

Kedah (1511)

Johor (1045)

Sabah (1002)

Negeri Sembilan (809)

Penang (752)

Perak (693)

Malacca (686)

Pahang (676)

Sarawak (578)

Kelantan (459)

Terengganu (429)

Putrajaya (72)

Perlis (21)

Labuan (5) – MKINI

Kelantan palace is now a vaccination centre

Kelantan’s Istana Balai Besar will be used as a Covid-19 vaccination centre for five days from today. – EPA pic, August 1, 2021.

THE Sultan of Kelantan Sultan Muhammad V has given his consent for the Istana Balai Besar in Kota Baru to open its doors to members of the public to facilitate the implementation of the Covid-19 immunisation programme.