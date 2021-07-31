DROP IN COVID CASES BY MID AUGUST? BUT WILL PEOPLE BE DYING BY THE ROADSIDE BY THEN! MAN FOUND IN KUALA LANGAT ROAD CONFIRMED DIED FROM COVID-19

The police have confirmed that the man found last Wednesday lying on the ground beside the road at Jalan 3 Tepi Laut, Pekan Tanjung Sepat in Kuala Langat had died from Covid-19.

Kuala Langat district police chief Ahmad Ridhwan Mohd Nor Saleh said they were informed by the public about the man around 5pm on the day of the incident.

“An officer then contacted the Tanjung Sepat health clinic emergency officers for an ambulance to go to the location of the incident and as soon as the team arrived, checks confirmed that the local man, aged 53, had already passed away,” Ahmad said in a statement today, as reported by Harian Metro.

Early investigations found no criminal elements, he said, and the body was sent to the Banting Hospital forensics unit for further procedures before receiving confirmation that the man died from Covid-19.

Previously, a 19-second video had gone viral on social media, depicting a medical team checking on a man lying beside a road. MKINI

Drop in Covid-19 cases expected mid-August

KUALA LUMPUR: Daily Covid-19 cases may begin to show a downward trend in the middle of August as efforts are taken to ramp up the vaccination rate in the Greater Klang Valley, according to deputy health director-general Dr Chong Chee Kheong. He said his prediction was based on measures taken to curb the pandemic and taking into account the national vaccination programme, which was key in the fight against the pandemic. “Vaccinations are going on remarkably well but we still have some way to go. Even with these two factors, we may see a decline in the middle of August but things may worsen before that. “Despite recent evidence on the transmissibility of the Delta variant which may delay the declining trend, with more people getting vaccinated, we hope to see fewer hospital admissions and fatalities. “We just have to hang in there, do what we can to help our families and each other, help the frontliners and the best way is to get ourselves vaccinated and continue to comply with the public health measures and standard operating procedures,” he told Bernama during a virtual interview. Daily vaccinations stood at over 500,000 doses for the past few days, with 556,404 doses administered on July 29, the highest since the national Covid-19 immunisation programme was launched on Feb 24. Chong, who also heads the Greater Klang Valley special task force, described the current pandemic situation as very worrying as it affected the health system, especially in the Greater Klang Valley, as 70% of cases were from there. He said the task force had put in place a number of strategic measures to optimise care services, reduce virus transmission and support the community and healthcare workers since its inception on July 12. Some of the key initiatives included increasing bed capacity, intensive care unit (ICU) care, oxygen supply, manpower deployment and use of volunteers, as well as getting full support from the Malaysian Armed Forces. “We have the Tuanku Mizan military hospital, which provides over 150 beds for this purpose, field hospitals as well as military personnel to help us in this pandemic. “Manpower is essential, we need a lot of workers, both health and non-health, and we hope Malaysians will step up to support us.” Citing one example, he said an internet service provider built a call centre for virtual Covid-19 assessment centres pro bono. “This is truly a whole-of-nation approach to manage the pandemic”, he added. Chong said other initiatives were improving Covid-19 assessment by offering virtual CACs for asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients and enhancing home monitoring management to reduce congestion and risks at the CACs. The health ministry was also offering more RTK-Ag tests to health clinics and general practitioners via sale of approved test kits to allow for wider testing, while home saliva test kits for self-testing were also available in pharmacies. He hoped this would result in fewer people going to healthcare facilities to conduct Covid-19 tests. Chong said the ministry had provided guidance and advice to the government and the National Security Council regularly on science, evidence and practices in other countries on the management of Covid-19. “The decisions made are complicated because it involves two aspects – the disease and the people’s livelihoods. If we act too tough on one aspect, livelihoods will be affected and if we are too lenient, then transmission and cases will go up,” he said. FMT MKINI / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.