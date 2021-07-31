HAS MUHYIDDIN CLOSED DOWN PARLIAMENT FOR FOREVER? HAS MALAYSIA QUIETLY BECOME A ‘DICTATORSHIP’? PAKATAN MPs TO HEAD TO PARLIAMENT ON MONDAY DESPITE POSTPONEMENT – ‘NO MATTER WHAT HAPPENS, WE’LL BE THERE TO FULFIL OUR DUTIES TO THE PEOPLE & TO DEFEND THE CONSTITUTION’

Nothing can stop MPs from coming to Parliament on Monday, Harapan says

Pakatan Harapan has indicated that its MPs may still head to Parliament on Monday despite the sitting being postponed to a different day.

In a statement released just before news broke that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had postponed Monday’s sitting – the Harapan presidential council said nothing could stop MPs from fulfilling their duties.

“No matter what happens, MPs can’t be stopped from attending Parliament on Monday to fulfil their duties and responsibilities to the people and country, and fulfil our oaths to defend the Federal Constitution,” the statement read.

It was signed by PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.

The statement, which predicted that Muhyiddin would use Covid-19 as an excuse to shut down Parliament, also rejected such a move.

They said the 11 cases of Covid-19 detected on Thursday only amounted to a 0.9 percent test positivity rate – far below the World Health Organisation’s five percent threshold.

“This means there was no significant amount of Covid-19 cases at Parliament last week.

“If Parliament is closed because of a (test positivity) rate of below one percent, then its possible Parliament may not convene again as the fact is Covid-19 has become endemic not just in Malaysia, but the whole world,” they said.

The Harapan presidential council said Covid-19 hence should not be used as an excuse to postpone Parliament sittings.

They also warned Muhyiddin against using government ministries and agencies, including Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, to justify closing Parliament.

A letter informing MPs of Parliament being postponed said the move was in line with advice from Noor Hisham and that the Health Ministry had found Parliament to be a Covid-19 risk locality.

The postponement comes amid what critics claim to be a constitutional crisis between the federal government and the monarchy.

On Thursday, the Yang Di Pertuan Agong gave the government a royal rebuke, accusing de facto law minister Takiyuddin Hassan of misleading the Dewan Rakyat by saying that emergency ordinances had been revoked – despite not receiving royal consent.

The Prime Minister’s Office, in response, defended its decisions saying they had acted within the Federal Constitution which also stated that the king must follow the cabinet’s advice.

Anwar wants to move a motion of no-confidence against Muhyiddin following the debacle while there are also motions to censure Takiyuddin. MKINI

Stop using Covid-19 as an excuse to halt final day of special sitting, says Pakatan

PETALING JAYA: Concerns over the spread of Covid-19 in Parliament cannot be used as an excuse to postpone the final day of the special sitting on Monday (Aug 2), says the Pakatan Harapan presidential council.

The coalition also warned the Perikatan Nasional government against misusing government agencies and ministries, including the Health Ministry, to keep Parliament doors shut on Monday.

In a statement on Saturday (July 31), the council said there were no significant numbers of Covid-19 cases in Parliament last week with Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reporting that the positivity rate in Parliament stood at 0.9%.

It said the threshold set by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for adequate testing is a 5% positivity rate.

“If Parliament is closed at a positivity rate of less than 1%, there is a high possibility that it will not meet again because the fact is that Covid-19 will continue to be endemic not only in Malaysia, but in the whole world.”

The statement was issued by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.

On Thursday (July 29), Dr Noor Hisham confirmed that another 11 Covid-19 cases were identified in Parliament, on top of the 56 cases detected from a screening done before the first day of the special Parliament sitting on July 26.

The council said that no matter what transpired, MPs cannot be stopped from being present in Parliament on Monday to execute their duties and responsibilities to the country as well as uphold their vows in protecting the Federal Constitution.

The council added that it is compulsory for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to listen to the voice of the rakyat who want the views of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to be heeded with the Emergency Ordinances laid and debated in Parliament on Monday.

On Thursday (July 29), Dewan Rakyat’s afternoon session was postponed for three times before it was finally adjourned until Monday (Aug 2) amid concerns about the Covid-19 infections in Parliament.

However, Parliament secretary Nizam Mydin Bacha Mydin announced on Saturday (July 31) that the sitting has been postponed to a date that will be announced later.  ANN

