The Dewan Rakyat sitting on Monday has been postponed to a yet to be determined date, due to a “Covid-19 risk”.
According to a letter from the Dewan Rakyat secretary’s office, the order to postpone the sitting was relayed to the speaker’s office from Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin as per Standing Order 11(3).
The letter said the postponement was in line with a suggestion from Health Ministry director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah and a risk assessment by the ministry which found that Parliament was at risk for the spread of Covid-19.
A total of 11 Covid-19 cases had been detected in Parliament on Thursday.
MCA, MIC info chiefs sign PN statement supporting PM, warn against ‘fake news’
This includes disseminating “accurate information” to the public.
“As the information machinery for the parties in government, we pledge to continue helping Muhyiddin and the leadership of the parties carry out their duties and responsibilities, especially to disseminate accurate information to the people,” they said.
The statement was signed by MCA and MIC information chiefs Chan Quin Er and V Gunalan. Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan, however, did not sign it.
In it, the information chiefs warned the public against fake news regarding the political situation.
“We urge the public to go over the series of explainers by the government regarding the current situation.
“There are too many people taking advantage of the situation for personal gain and to save themselves, including by creating fake news to exploit the situation through social media,” they added.
They also upheld the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s recent decree – without saying what it was.
The king on Thursday gave the government a royal rebuke, accusing de facto Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan of misleading the Dewan Rakyat by saying that emergency ordinances had been revoked – despite not receiving royal consent.
The Prime Minister’s Office in response defended its decisions saying they had acted within the Federal Constitution which also stated that the king must follow the cabinet’s advice.
Following this row, a letter dated Thursday, purportedly from the king to Muhyiddin, was circulated widely on social media.
The purported letter included more details behind the king’s royal rebuke. Malaysiakini is unable to determine the letter’s authenticity.
PKR president Anwar Ibrahim and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had cited the king’s official statement on Thursday to call for Muhyiddin and the cabinet to resign, saying that the government had insulted the monarchy and violated the Federal Constitution.
MKINI
.