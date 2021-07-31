This includes disseminating “accurate information” to the public.

“As the information machinery for the parties in government, we pledge to continue helping Muhyiddin and the leadership of the parties carry out their duties and responsibilities, especially to disseminate accurate information to the people,” they said.

The statement was signed by MCA and MIC information chiefs Chan Quin Er and V Gunalan. Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan, however, did not sign it.

Bersatu information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan shared the statement which was also signed by the information chiefs of PAS, Star, Gerakan, PDP, PBS, SAPP, SUPP, PB, and PRS.

In it, the information chiefs warned the public against fake news regarding the political situation.

“We urge the public to go over the series of explainers by the government regarding the current situation.

“There are too many people taking advantage of the situation for personal gain and to save themselves, including by creating fake news to exploit the situation through social media,” they added.

They also upheld the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s recent decree – without saying what it was.

The king on Thursday gave the government a royal rebuke, accusing de facto Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan of misleading the Dewan Rakyat by saying that emergency ordinances had been revoked – despite not receiving royal consent.

The Prime Minister’s Office in response defended its decisions saying they had acted within the Federal Constitution which also stated that the king must follow the cabinet’s advice.

Following this row, a letter dated Thursday, purportedly from the king to Muhyiddin, was circulated widely on social media.

The purported letter included more details behind the king’s royal rebuke. Malaysiakini is unable to determine the letter’s authenticity.

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had cited the king’s official statement on Thursday to call for Muhyiddin and the cabinet to resign, saying that the government had insulted the monarchy and violated the Federal Constitution.