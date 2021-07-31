IT LOOKS LIKE MUHYIDDIN WILL TO TRY FORCE AGONG INTO SIGNING EO REVOCATIONS WITH RETROSPECTIVE EFFECT – WITHOUT GOING THROUGH PARLIAMENT AS AGONG HAD DECREED – ‘DEBATES ON EO NOW A WASTE OF TIME,’ SAYS MIC’S VIGNES – EVEN AS RAFIDAH TONGUE-LASHES RECALCITRANT MUHYIDDIN REGIME AS ‘WET STRINGS UNABLE TO STAND UPRIGHT’

Govt trying to set things right via power grab, says Rafidah

PETALING JAYA: The government appears to be attempting to right its wrongs by grabbing power while ignoring democratic processes and the constitutional monarchy, according to former international trade and industry minister Rafidah Aziz.

Citing the Malay proverb “menegakkan benang yang basah”, Rafidah said the prime minister and his Cabinet were trying to set upright a “wet string”.

“In fact, the string is now so waterlogged and heavy, with all kinds of dirt and infestations, that it is impossible to straighten, let alone set it upright!”

The result was the increasing political turmoil which had tarnished the country’s image internationally, she said in a Facebook posting.

Through it all, it has also become clear for the people to see the government’s machinations — political planning done behind the scenes, strategies to grab power, and doing whatever it takes regardless of accountability and integrity — so long as its goals or the “scheme of things” are achieved.

She was referring to Umno leaders who were given positions in the Cabinet and government-linked companies, allegedly as part of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s strategy (or “scheme of things”) to buy support.

This was supposedly discussed in a leaked audio recording that went viral last year of what was believed to be a Bersatu meeting.

“Clearly, all of what transpired in the ‘scheme of things’ were with specific intentions and objectives, and that the planning was, and continues to be done, only to achieve the personal objectives of the group,” Rafidah said.

She said the nation’s direction, which has now gone awry, must be corrected “not according to the dictates of individuals or groups”, but in line with global requirements so Malaysia will not sink amid the increasing competition.

She also criticised the current practice of “transactional politics”, where support can be bought and sold, saying it had also resulted in a tarnished political system that undermined national development, marginalisation of democratic processes, and a disregard for the constitutional monarchy.

“The people, especially the more vulnerable, continue to bear the brunt of this chaotic administration,” she said.

“The management of the Covid-19 pandemic seems to continue to be moved by political elements.

“Please remember. Man proposes, God Almighty disposes. God Almighty has his own ‘scheme of things’ that we puny humans cannot prevail over,” she said.

On Thursday, Istana Negara issued a statement that the government had not sought consent from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to revoke the emergency ordinances, triggering a constitutional crisis.

This came after de facto law minister Takiyuddin Hassan had stunned the Dewan Rakyat on Monday by stating that the ordinances had already been revoked on July 21.

