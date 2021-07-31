MAHATHIR GETS READY FOR CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS – UNVEILS STAR-STUDDED LIST OF NAMES FOR HIS NATIONAL RECOVERY COUNCIL

Dr M suggests names for National Recovery Council

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who initially proposed an apolitical National Recovery Council for the management of the Covid-19 pandemic, has proposed a list of members who could be appointed to the council.

He also criticised the recovery council announced by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin recently, saying that it should not be populated by the same people who had failed in the management of the pandemic.

Mahathir’s proposed candidates include Rafidah Aziz, Mohamed Azman Yahya, Lin See Yan, Jomo K Sundaram and Mohd Hassan Marican.

From the medical sector, he proposed Dr Abu Bakar Suleiman, Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman, Dr Lam Sai Kit, Dr Musa Nordin, Dr Amar Singh HSS and Dr Kumitaa Theva Das.

He also proposed Shad Faruqi and Salleh Buang from the legal field to ensure that proposals made by the council adhere to the constitution.

To address problems in the education sector, Mahathir suggested Tunku Ali Redhauddin Tuanku Muhriz, Mohd Shukri Ab Yajid and Samuel Isaiah to be included in the council.

He also proposed several politicians based on their efforts throughout the pandemic, including deputy Dewan Rakyat speaker Azalina Othman Said, Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh, Lembah Pantai MP Ahmad Fahmi Fadzil and Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

He said the politicians proposed to be part of the council should not carry out their work in the interests of their political parties.

Mahathir said his suggestions were made without their knowledge or prior agreement.

He also suggested that the armed forces chief, the inspector-general of police, the health director-general and all chief secretaries of ministries as well as state secretaries be appointed as ex-officio members. They could be invited during discussions involving their roles.

He added that council members should be able to set up their own sub-committees to come up with proposals.

“If the council is given power to handle the crisis with organisation and focus, I am sure it will be able to help the country through this terrifying crisis.”

The government recently formed the National Recovery Council to oversee the implementation of the national recovery plan.

The council will be chaired by Muhyiddin, and replaces the special Cabinet committee that was tasked with managing the recovery plan.

The minister in charge of the recovery plan, Tengku Zafrul Aziz, said the council would rope in representatives from the private sector, industry experts and NGOs.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

