EXACTLY THE SORT OF RUMORS ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR LIKES TO HEAR ABOUT HIMSELF – WHY SHOULD AGONG WANT TO MEET PKR CHIEF AT 2.30PM WHEN HE HAS NOTHING IN HAND! ZAHID & NAJIB HAVE ALREADY PLAYED HIM FOR A FOOL – AND NOW HAVE THEIR OWN MAN ‘TURTLE EGGS’ ISMAIL SABRI COMFORTABLY ENSCONCED AS DPM

Anwar not meeting Agong, says his office

“Anwar is scheduled to discuss Monday’s Parliament sitting with his officers,” said an officer from Anwar’s office.

The officer said that Anwar’s schedule today does not show any meetings with the King.

Several media outlets had reported today that the Pakatan Harapan chairman will be meeting the King at 2.30pm today.

According to the reports, the meeting is expected to take place at the Istana Abdul Aziz in Kuantan, Pahang.

This comes after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong said that Perikatan Nasional minister Takiyuddin Hassan had misled Parliament about the cancellation of Emergency ordinances on July 26.

In a strongly-worded statement, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong said that the government had failed to accept his order to table the revocation of the Emergency ordinances as per Article 150 (3) of the Federal Constitution in Parliament.

In response, the Prime Minister’s Office said that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong was bound to accept the government’s advice on the issue.

Meanwhile, PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil has confirmed that Anwar will not be meeting the King today.

He said that news of the meeting was untrue.

“It is fake news,” said the Lembah Pantai MP.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.