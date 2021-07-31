EYEOPENER FOR MALAYS – UMNO THE PARTY THEY LOVE IS A FRAUD – ZAHID ADMITS UMNO ONLY WANTS TO GRAB MUHYIDDIN’S PM POST BUT NOT OUST PN GOVT – THE ‘KERAJAAN GAGAL’ HE & NAJIB LIKE TO CONDEMN – YET ARE PART & PARCEL OF – WITH CABINET CLUSTER NOT ONLY JOINTLY RESPONSIBLE BUT AT THE FOREFRONT OF COVID-19 DEBACLE

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has defended his party’s position to seek Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s ouster without renouncing the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition government.

“This has become propaganda for the anti-Umno cybertroopers but this is not a new development.

“Umno has been consistent in this matter and (former prime minister) Najib Abdul Razak has also reiterated this,” he said in a statement on Facebook yesterday.

Zahid likened the political situation to crewmates who have to follow the direction of a sea captain who is leading them in the wrong direction.

“Unfortunately the sea captain is too egoistic to admit that he is wrong.

“In order to correct the direction of the ship, the sea captain needs to be replaced with someone capable,” he added.

Likewise, Zahid said while the prime minister does not interfere in the workings of the respective ministries, the ministers must still follow the general direction set by the premier.

“The prime minister is not subjected to the cabinet’s advice. He has full power to decide on the administration,” he added.

Therefore, Zahid said it is important for a capable person to occupy the position of the prime minister.

“That is why Umno has been consistent in seeking the prime minister’s replacement. The sea captain must be replaced so that the failed government can be put back on track for the people and country.”

He said the new prime minister will call for the general election after the Covid-19 pandemic is resolved.

Zahid had on July 8 announced that Umno was withdrawing support for Muhyiddin but a majority of Umno’s 38 MPs rebelled against him.

Muhyiddin is estimated to have a four-seat majority with Umno’s full support.

That means Zahid only needs a handful of Umno MPs to obstruct all of the prime minister’s legislative agenda.

MKINI

.