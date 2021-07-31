Hundreds of protesters gather for #Lawan rally

So proud of our youth who are prepared to fight for a better Malaysia!

Police have cordoned off roads leading to Dataran Merdeka ahead of the protest seeking the resignation of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

KUALA LUMPUR: Hundreds of protesters clad in black have gathered outside Masjid Jamek ahead of a march to Dataran Merdeka for the #Lawan protest.

Comm Azmi was quoted saying that they have not received any application or notice from any of the organising committee of the proposed gathering. ANN

He warned that those who violated the SOP would face police action.

City police chief Comm Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim said this to those who planned to take part in the #Lawan demonstration which is supposed to take place at Dataran Merdeka on Saturday.

Police here have closed several roads heading into Dataran Merdeka and Jalan Tun Perak, and it has been reported that the police will take action against anyone who intentionally violates the standard operating procedures (SOP) in the city.

Traffic police and plainclothes police were also seen standing by at the scene as well as a number of marshals donning white safety hats and medics donning red safety hats.

A number of people wearing black and protesters carrying black flags were sighted standing outside the LRT station along Jalan Tun Perak at around 10am on Saturday (July 31)

KUALA LUMPUR: Demonstrators have started to gather for the #Lawan protest near the Masjid Jamek LRT station.

Dear parents of #Lawan activists, I know you fear for their safety. But they’re doing this for all of us. We should applaud them for their courage. Don’t worry, you’re not alone. We’re all standing in solidarity with them. #LawanIntimidasi

PETALING JAYA: Facing the wrath of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong over the repeal of emergency ordinances, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin may have to offer up a sacrificial lamb to weather the storm, according to political analyst Azmi Hassan.

Speaking to FMT, Azmi said the honourable thing would be for Muhyiddin to step down after the royal rebuke, but this was not likely to happen as indicated by a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) saying the King had to follow the prime minister’s advice.

“Instead of Muhyiddin resigning, there may be a scapegoat to take the blame,” the academic said. “That scapegoat may be Takiyuddin Hassan.”

The law minister was the person who stunned the Dewan Rakyat last Monday when he announced that all emergency ordinances had been revoked on July 21.

Istana Negara subsequently issued a media statement on Thursday saying the government did not get the King’s consent to revoke the ordinances.

The PMO is insisting it followed the Federal Constitution in informing the King about the revocation and “laying it” before the Dewan Rakyat by placing documents on the MPs’ tables.

That has not satisfied anyone and Azmi said a fall guy is now needed to deflect Umno’s pressure for the prime minister to resign.

To stop the pressure, Azmi said, “a sacrificial lamb will be needed.”

Analyst Awang Azman Pawi of Universiti Malaya (UM) said Muhyiddin needed to put up a smart fight to survive the political storm.

“The war is with the surging of Covid cases and the struggling economy, not with the palace,” he said.

“Muhyiddin needs to admit it was an honest mistake to announce the revocation hastily.”

He said the governing Perikatan Nasional-led coalition was in a fragile state and could not afford to go head-to-head with the Palace.

“Muhyiddin needs to be humble if he plans to stay on. Or it may be best to have an interim prime minister.”

Constitutional expert Bastion Pius Vendargon said the Cabinet should not consider the monarch as a mere rubber stamp.

He said the King had powers to seek clarification and the PMO was wrong in saying it had followed the country’s laws and constitution.

“The government announced the emergency in January after advising the King, with the King releasing a statement, and the same should be done when revoking the ordinances,” he told FMT.

He said that although the prime minister’s position remained unchanged despite the royal rebuke, the government had stretched the Federal Constitution and misinterpreted it.

He added that Takiyuddin remained innocent until proven guilty but could be referred to the parliamentary rights and privileges committee for misleading the Dewan Rakyat.

As for speaker Azhar Azizan Harun, he said action could be taken against him if he were found to be complicit with the government in the matter.

But the only way out of the deepening constitutional storm, Vendargon said, was for the King to again speak to MPs individually and see if the government still had the majority to run the country. Conversely, he could allow the Dewan Rakyat to have a vote of no confidence against the prime minister.

The King could also, under Article 130 of the constitution, refer the matter to the Federal Court for its views. FMT

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / ANN

