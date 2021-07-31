EMERGENCY IN SARAWAK EXTENDED TILL FEB 2 – GAZETTE TO BE ‘LAID BEFORE PARLIAMENT’ – DOES THIS MEAN MUHYIDDIN WON’T BE ABLE TO SHUT DOWN PARLIAMENT ON MONDAY? OR WILL HE DISRESPECT PARLIAMENT AGAIN!

PETALING JAYA: Sarawak will remain under a state of emergency until Feb 2, 2022 and as such, its state elections will not be held until the emergency is lifted.

In a Federal Gazette released on Friday (July 30) night on the proclamation of emergency for Sarawak, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong proclaimed that a grave emergency exists and that the proclamation must cover the entire state from Aug 2 to Feb 2, 2022.

The gazette said the state assembly was supposed to be dissolved on June 7 but this was suspended due to the nationwide state of emergency that took effect from Jan 12 and is scheduled to lapse on Aug 1.

If the state of emergency lapses, the Sarawak state election would have been required to be held within sixty days from Aug 2.

However, with the King extending the state of emergency for Sarawak, this means that no state elections would be held this year.

“And whereas Clause 1 of Article 150 of the Federal Constitution provides that in the said circumstances that we may issue a proclamation of emergency to suspend the general election to the Dewan Undangan Negeri in order to prevent any further increase in the spread of the epidemic of Covid-19 if the general election is held,” said the King in the gazette issued at Istana Abdulaziz in Kuantan, Pahang on Friday (July 29).

It also noted that the gazette shall be laid before Parliament pursuant to Article 150(3).

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Parliament) Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan had announced in the Dewan Rakyat on July 26 that the Perikatan Nasional government would not seek an extension on the current emergency proclamation beyond Aug 1. – ANN

Parliament shutdown? Nonsensical, says Tony Pua

PETALING JAYA: DAP’s Tony Pua has said it would be nonsensical to call off the Dewan Rakyat sitting on Monday, just because some MPs and aides tested positive for Covid-19. The Damansara MP said only 11 of the 1,183 samples taken in Parliament had tested positive for the virus. He said this was less than 1% of the total tests. “You must be joking. If that’s the benchmark to shut down Parliament, then basically there’ll never be another sitting ever again. “What absolute nonsense,” he said in a Facebook post tonight. Pua went on to say that the entire point of regular screening in Parliament was to sieve out the positive cases to prevent the spread of the virus. This way, elected representatives could carry out their duties normally, and not shut Parliament down because of the cases that come up to less than 1%. “Or is it just an excuse to run a dictatorship?” he asked. Earlier today, a source told Malaysiakini that the special sitting could be cut short due to Covid-19 cases among MPs. Another source told the portal that the Cabinet would wait to decide on the matter after receiving a report from the health ministry. This morning, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 11 Covid-19 positive cases were detected in Parliament yesterday. Pua’s fellow DAP colleague, Charles Santiago said Covid-19 would be a “perfect excuse” to call off the sitting on Monday. However, the excuse would not sit well with the people and MPs, especially after the drama in Parliament yesterday, he said. The Klang MP was referring to the Palace’s statement that Putrajaya did not get the King’s consent to revoke the emergency ordinances. The government, he added, had also promised Parliament that it would provide the details of the EO revocation. But based on the King’s statement, it would be difficult for Perikatan Nasional to justify this position. “In order to avoid embarrassment, they could use Covid-19 as an excuse.” FMT ANN / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

