AS THE CLOCK TICKS DOWN, THOSE WHO CAN SAVE MALAYSIA HAVE TO WORK FASTER, BEMOAN LESS – ‘REMOVE MUHYIDDIN & CABINET & THE SITUATION IN THE COUNTRY CAN GET BETTER WITH NEW STRATEGY’ – KU LI IS SPOT ON, THE WHOLE COUNTRY AGREES – BUT TO JUST EXPECT MUHYIDDIN ‘TO STEP DOWN & LET AGONG DECIDE THE NEXT STEP’ – KU LI HIMSELF NEEDS A BETTER STRATEGY

Muhyiddin should step down, let Agong decide next step, says Ku Li

PRIME Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and his cabinet must resign for ignoring a royal decree to debate the emergency ordinances in Parliament before it was revoked, said Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah.

The Gua Musang lawmaker said the resignation will allow the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to decide on the next course of action that is best for the country.

“This is an unforgivable lie by the government and has elicited the anger of the Agong. I suggest the prime minister and his cabinet step down and let the Agong decide what to do next.

“Once we remove this obstacle (the prime minister and the cabinet) the situation in the country might get better. The economy may improve and a new strategy can be implemented to steer the country out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“How many more thousands of people must die before an effective measure can be taken? With the current lockdown, it is difficult for people to make a living,” the Umno veteran said in a Facebook livestream tonight.

Tengku Razeleigh was commenting on the announcement made by de facto law minister Takiyuddin Hassan on Monday that the emergency ordinances had been revoked by the government effective July 21. He said the decision was made in accordance with Article 150(3) of the federal constitution.

His announcement raised consternation among MPs, with many questioning whether the decision had the king’s consent. Takiyuddin deflected questions, saying he would answer them on Monday, August 2.

A statement by the palace however, confirmed that the king was not consulted on the revocation of the ordinances.

The king also said the government’s actions were disrespectful of the principles of rules of law, and paid no heed to the constitutional powers and functions of the Agong.

The statement from the palace added that Takiyuddin and Attorney-General Idrus Harun, during a virtual meeting on July 24, had indicated that the revocation would be made only after it was tabled and debated in Parliament.

The Prime Minister’s Office subsequently replied that the government had acted in accordance with the legal provisions and federal constitution in revoking the emergency ordinances on July 21.

The PMO also said that Article 40 of the federal constitution stipulates that the Agong must heed the advice of the cabinet, alleging that the king had acknowledged it in the palace statement.

Tengku Razaleigh added that the five-day Parliament sitting should be extended to allow for Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara to debate the emergency ordinances.

“Let Parliament debate the ordinances and make a decision whether or not to revoke it. The current parliamentary session should be extended for this purpose.”

Several other lawmakers have also echoed Tengku Razeleigh’s call for Muhyiddin to step down.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that Muhyiddin and his cabinet should step down for committing “treason” by ignoring the Agong’s decree.

Muhyiddin’s predecessor Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the prime minister and his cabinet members must resign for deliberately lying to Parliament with regard to the revocation of ordinances.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has filed a no-confidence motion against Muhyiddin.

