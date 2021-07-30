OVER TO YOU, ZAHID – WHAT WILL UMNO CHIEF DO NEXT? TREASON OR NOT, HISHAM CONFIRMS IT – UMNO & BN MPs BACK MUHYIDDIN’S PN GOVT

BN, Umno MPs back Perikatan govt, says Hisham

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional and Umno lawmakers remain supportive of the current Perikatan Nasional government, says Senior Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

Hishammuddin, who is also Barisan’s treasurer-general, said that lawmakers from Barisan and Umno had made their stand official, which was announced by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“My close friends and I in the Dewan Rakyat, not only support, but share the same views as announced earlier to continue support of the current government,” he told a press conference during an event here at the Institute of Strategic and International Studies Malaysia on Friday (July 30).

On Thursday (July 29), Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that the Perikatan government is still intact as it enjoys the support of more than 110 MPs.

Ismail Sabri said the political situation in the country is too volatile at present, and it could undermine efforts to address the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic stagnation.

“I want to stress here that the government still enjoys the support of more than 110 MPs, who are still with the government of the day.

“Therefore, I hope the people will be calm in facing this situation and let’s hope for this political impasse to end immediately,” he said in a statement.

This follows after Istana Negara had rebuked the Perikatan government for contravening the Constitution when it revoked the Emergency Ordinances without His Majesty’s consent.  ANN

Zahid’s orders clear, now up to Umno MPs, says Puad

PETALING JAYA: Umno MPs who are not in sync with the party’s grassroots and the Malays will be punished, a top party leader has warned over calls for its lawmakers to withdraw support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

This comes after Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said yesterday all Umno MPs must withdraw support for Muhyiddin in the wake of the fiasco over the emergency ordinances (EOs).

“The Perikatan Nasional (PN) government’s move to revoke the EOs without the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s consent is an act of treason,” he said.

“This is why Zahid’s instructions should be followed. A failure to do so means they (Umno MPs) are also being treasonous towards the King.”

He said this could affect Umno’s image as the party has always been vocal in defending the royal institution.

Puad said there was no reason why the MPs should not obey the party’s orders, and that disciplinary action could be taken against those who defied them.

“The ball is in their court. Their adherence to the party’s decision can stop the constitutional crisis we are now facing.

“Umno MPs cannot continue giving a lifeline to a prime minister who does not want to admit defeat.”

Universiti Malaya socio-political analyst Awang Azman Pawi said MPs who continued to back the government risked becoming irrelevant to the electorate.

“But this depends on the political sentiments during the elections, which could change,” he said.

Still, he said, the “derhaka” (treasonous) perception could affect any party, especially a Malay-based one, as these parties were expected to protect the royal institution.

Given the position of the monarchy, Awang Azman said, it was difficult for anyone who was seen to be disrespectful to the King and royal institution to win the hearts of the Malays.  FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

