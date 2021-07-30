OVER TO YOU, ZAHID – WHAT WILL UMNO CHIEF DO NEXT? TREASON OR NOT, HISHAM CONFIRMS IT – UMNO & BN MPs BACK MUHYIDDIN’S PN GOVT

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional and Umno lawmakers remain supportive of the current Perikatan Nasional government, says Senior Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

Hishammuddin, who is also Barisan’s treasurer-general, said that lawmakers from Barisan and Umno had made their stand official, which was announced by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“My close friends and I in the Dewan Rakyat, not only support, but share the same views as announced earlier to continue support of the current government,” he told a press conference during an event here at the Institute of Strategic and International Studies Malaysia on Friday (July 30).

On Thursday (July 29), Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that the Perikatan government is still intact as it enjoys the support of more than 110 MPs.

Ismail Sabri said the political situation in the country is too volatile at present, and it could undermine efforts to address the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic stagnation.

“I want to stress here that the government still enjoys the support of more than 110 MPs, who are still with the government of the day.

“Therefore, I hope the people will be calm in facing this situation and let’s hope for this political impasse to end immediately,” he said in a statement.

This follows after Istana Negara had rebuked the Perikatan government for contravening the Constitution when it revoked the Emergency Ordinances without His Majesty’s consent. ANN

