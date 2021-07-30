ALL QUIET AT MUHYIDDIN’S MANSION – THE CENTRE OF A POLITICAL TSUNAMI A DAY AGO

Muhyiddin’s residence under media attention, no political, govt leaders spotted

KUALA LUMPUR: No political or government leaders have been seen moving in and out of the residence of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in Bukit Damansara since Friday morning (July 30).

A survey found that the residence has been under media attention since 7am, with news outlets present on location to cover any possibilities that could occur following the latest political developments in the country.

Muhyiddin’s residence became the focus of media attention on Thursday (July 29), shortly after the Istana Negara issued a rare rebuke from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the revocation of the Emergency Ordinances which had been done without His Majesty’s assent.

According to Malay daily Sinar Harian, as of 2pm on Friday, there were still no developments on Muhyiddin, who is understood to be working from home.

Official vehicles carrying several Cabinet ministers, as well as the Attorney General, were among those seen entering Muhyiddin’s residence at noon on Thursday.

– ANN

