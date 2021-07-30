16,840 NEW INFECTIONS – 11 NEW CASES FROM PARLIAMENT ITSELF – SPECULATION GROWS IF SPECIAL SITTING WILL RESUME ON MONDAY?
16,840 new Covid-19 cases, bulk from Klang Valley
MALAYSIA recorded 16,840 new Covid-19 cases, with the Klang Valley accounting for 8,206 of the infections in the past 24 hours, said the director-general of health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.
Yesterday, the country recorded its third highest infections in a single day at 17,170.
He said Selangor recorded the highest number of cases at 6,092, followed by Kuala Lumpur with 2,138 infections.
Meanwhile, Kedah reported 1,281 cases, followed by Johor (1,104), Negri Sembilan (1,079), Sabah (1,066), Perak (810), Penang (689), Kelantan (656), Malacca (581), Pahang (540), Sarawak (450), Terengganu (258), Putrajaya (100), Perlis (13) and Labuan (7).
The special committee for Covid-19 vaccine access said 343,530 people received their first dose yesterday, while 212,874 others completed their two-dose schedule.
In total, 6.3 million or 19.3% of the population have been vaccinated, while 13.1 million or 40.4% have received their first dose. TMI
11 fresh Covid-19 cases detected in Parliament, says Health D-G
ELEVEN new Covid-19-positive cases were detected in Parliament following the large-scale screening exercise carried out yesterday, said Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.
The Health director-general said that till 8pm yesterday, a total of 1,183 individuals were put through the RTK-AG saliva test.
The tests were ordered after two positive cases were detected earlier in the day.
Parliament was adjourned at 3.30pm for all members of parliament, parliament staff and workers to be screened.
The latest figure means Parliament has detected 65 Covid-19 cases.
Yesterday, the Health Ministry reported an overall total of 56 Covid-19 cases. The infections involved two MPs, six escort officers and 48 officers from various government agencies.
Following the detection of the positive cases, Noor Hisham said health authorities will conduct an investigation, risk assessment, contact detection, preventive and control measures including cleaning and disinfection of the Parliament building.
“All those who will be attending the Special Session session of Parliament next week are advised to conduct the Covid-19 screening test first,” he said.
“Those with symptoms are advised to go for an examination and not appear in Parliament. The health ministry will inform from time to time the latest developments on the results of tests and the close contact tracing conducted,” he added. TMI
