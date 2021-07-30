16,840 NEW INFECTIONS – 11 NEW CASES FROM PARLIAMENT ITSELF – SPECULATION GROWS IF SPECIAL SITTING WILL RESUME ON MONDAY?

MALAYSIA recorded 16,840 new Covid-19 cases, with the Klang Valley accounting for 8,206 of the infections in the past 24 hours, said the director-general of health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Yesterday, the country recorded its third highest infections in a single day at 17,170.

He said Selangor recorded the highest number of cases at 6,092, followed by Kuala Lumpur with 2,138 infections.

Meanwhile, Kedah reported 1,281 cases, followed by Johor (1,104), Negri Sembilan (1,079), Sabah (1,066), Perak (810), Penang (689), Kelantan (656), Malacca (581), Pahang (540), Sarawak (450), Terengganu (258), Putrajaya (100), Perlis (13) and Labuan (7).

Yesterday, health authorities administered 556,404 shots of Covid-19 vaccines, the fourth consecutive day that more than 500,000 jabs have been delivered through the national immunisation programme.

The special committee for Covid-19 vaccine access said 343,530 people received their first dose yesterday, while 212,874 others completed their two-dose schedule.

In total, 6.3 million or 19.3% of the population have been vaccinated, while 13.1 million or 40.4% have received their first dose. TMI