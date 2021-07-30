Hadi: Enemies fear PN’s ‘dominance’ will solve country’s problems

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang has claimed that those who conspire against the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government fear its ability to solve the country’s problems.

Hadi claimed that that the country is witnessing the resurgence of Islam, in spite of detractors who continue to block all efforts for Malaysia to return to Islam.

“The dominance of the PN government which shows positive change will be challenged, as the dominance of Muslims and non-extremist circles is feared to solve many problems that will rebuild the strength of the ummah (the Muslim community).

“So, there is definitely a movement to overthrow the PN government by all means,” he said in a statement on Facebook.

This came after yesterday’s royal rebuke regarding de facto Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan for “misleading” Parliament in announcing the revocation of emergency ordinances despite not having the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s assent.

This caused members of the opposition and various other groups to call for the resignation of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, with several of the PM’s own allies advising him to step down.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) later refuted the palace’s statement, issuing its own statement clarifying that the actions taken by the government were in line with the Federal Constitution.

Hadi claimed that extreme approaches to solving the country’s problems – which were rejected by the government – will not save the country and its people, adding that it was the weakness of the previous Pakatan Harapan administration.

Citing the political crisis in Tunisia and other countries which have suffered from coups as examples, he claimed countries that continue to practise the secular separation of powers as the British in colonial Malaya did, have failed to develop as strong nations.

“The concept is the same, that is, to be allowed to exist as a secular Islamic state with a division of power practised by the British in Malaya and other colonial states of Muslims that became their colony.

“At that time, the kings, who were the heads of the religion, and Muslims were not fully in power. They only had power in limited religious affairs without the power to govern the country fully.

“Muslims who experienced similar problems during the colonial era and their countries that maintained the concept, continue to not rise to become a developed and strong nation,” Hadi said.

The prime minister’s special ambassador to the Middle East added that it is a new form of colonisation with a new approach being implemented, with the aim to curb the resistance of Muslims against foreign colonisers, who have now been replaced with local colonisers. MKINI

