SURELY IT’S NOT HADI’S TURN TO ATTACK THE AGONG NOW? DOES HADI TOO HARBOR A WISH TO BE THE NEXT PM OR PERHAPS REPLACE ISMAIL SABRI AS DPM? ‘ENEMIES’ FEAR PN’S DOMINANCE AS ‘THE DOMINANCE OF MUSLIMS & NON-EXTREMISTS’ WILL SOLVE THE COUNTRY’S PROBLEMS, SAYS PAS CHIEF – YET AGONG IS THE HEAD OF ISLAM IN MALAYSIA – AND HE IS SCOLDING PN FOR DECEITFUL & POTENTIALLY ILLEGAL REVOCATION OF EMERGENCY LAWS TO AVOID A VOTE IN PARLIAMENT –
Hadi: Enemies fear PN’s ‘dominance’ will solve country’s problems
PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang has claimed that those who conspire against the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government fear its ability to solve the country’s problems.
Hadi claimed that that the country is witnessing the resurgence of Islam, in spite of detractors who continue to block all efforts for Malaysia to return to Islam.
“The dominance of the PN government which shows positive change will be challenged, as the dominance of Muslims and non-extremist circles is feared to solve many problems that will rebuild the strength of the ummah (the Muslim community).
“So, there is definitely a movement to overthrow the PN government by all means,” he said in a statement on Facebook.
This caused members of the opposition and various other groups to call for the resignation of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, with several of the PM’s own allies advising him to step down.
The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) later refuted the palace’s statement, issuing its own statement clarifying that the actions taken by the government were in line with the Federal Constitution.
Hadi claimed that extreme approaches to solving the country’s problems – which were rejected by the government – will not save the country and its people, adding that it was the weakness of the previous Pakatan Harapan administration.
Citing the political crisis in Tunisia and other countries which have suffered from coups as examples, he claimed countries that continue to practise the secular separation of powers as the British in colonial Malaya did, have failed to develop as strong nations.
“The concept is the same, that is, to be allowed to exist as a secular Islamic state with a division of power practised by the British in Malaya and other colonial states of Muslims that became their colony.
“At that time, the kings, who were the heads of the religion, and Muslims were not fully in power. They only had power in limited religious affairs without the power to govern the country fully.
“Muslims who experienced similar problems during the colonial era and their countries that maintained the concept, continue to not rise to become a developed and strong nation,” Hadi said.
The prime minister’s special ambassador to the Middle East added that it is a new form of colonisation with a new approach being implemented, with the aim to curb the resistance of Muslims against foreign colonisers, who have now been replaced with local colonisers. MKINI
Statement claiming party wants Hadi Awang to be PM is fake, says PAS
PETALING JAYA: A viral media statement claiming that PAS is putting forward its president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang to become the country’s prime minister is fake.
An aide to deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man confirmed that the statement that was circulating on social media was not genuine.
A genuine statement issued by PAS on Thursday (July 29) had earlier announced the party’s continued support for the current Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and also urged all parties to remain united and stop politicking.
The fake statement had claimed that the actions by PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan as the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) were done under the instructions of the Prime Minister.
It went on to claim that as such, PAS is not involved or complicit in the events concerning the revocation of the Emergency ordinances, and the party had demanded Muhyiddin to step down.
It also said that as there was no clear Member of Parliament who commands the confidence of the majority of the Dewan Rakyat, the party announced that its president Abdul Hadi is prepared to take on the premiership. ANN
MKINI / ANN
.