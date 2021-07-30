KUALA LUMPUR: A coalition of nearly 40 NGOs has called for government officials going against the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to be sacked immediately.

In a memorandum submitted to Istana Negara this morning, Gabungan Bertindak Memorandum Rakyat Malaysia (GBMRM), said action should be taken against government leaders over the emergency ordinance fiasco.

It said the names recommended for dismissal were Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, his deputy Ismail Sabri Yaakob, law minister Takiyuddin Hassan, senior minister Mohamed Azmin Ali, health minister Dr Adham Baba, Attorney-General Idrus Harun and Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun.

“Strict action must also be taken against the entire Perikatan Nasional (PN) government, directly or indirectly involved in planning this treason on the revocation of the emergency ordinances without the consent of the King,” GBMRM coordinator Mustafa Mansor told reporters after the handing over of the memorandum.

“All of them must be prosecuted and resign immediately.”

The memorandum was the seventh submitted by the coalition since the Muhyiddin administration took over as government.

Yesterday, Istana Negara said the King was aggrieved by Takiyuddin’s statement on Monday over the revocation of the EOs. It said the King had yet to give royal consent for the annulment.

Mustafa said turning their backs on the King was an act of treason and contradicted the principles of the Federal Constitution.

He said the coalition also urged the King to appoint a new prime minister.

“The process of appointing a new prime minister must go through a system of majority support in Parliament, in line with the principles of democracy.

“Any form of immoral political manipulation in the appointment must not happen again,” he said.

Mustafa also said he was confident the appointment of a new prime minister will help overcome the country’s political, economic, social and health crises in a short period of time. FMT

DPM’s statement of support for Muhyiddin with BN letterhead is genuine, says Annuar Musa

PETALING JAYA: The debate surrounding a statement issued by the Deputy Prime Minister stating the support of 40 MPs for Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin deepens further as Tan Sri Annuar Musa confirms its authenticity. The Umno division chief said the statement issued by Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Thursday (July 29) stating the support of the Barisan Nasional MPs was genuine. “I confirm the statement by the Deputy Prime Minister, which was issued after meeting 40 Barisan lawmakers – including five who had given their mandate as they could not attend due to being overseas, in quarantine, or sick,” he said in a Facebook post on Friday (July 30). On Thursday (July 29), confusion had arisen when a media statement that had used the Barisan Nasional’s letter said that 40 of its MPs supported Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as Prime Minister. The press statement bearing the Barisan logo was issued by Ismail Sabri. However, Barisan headquarters released a statement signed by executive secretary Mohd Sahfri Ab Aziz barely an hour later which denied the existence of such a press statement. “Any official statement from the coalition will be issued through the chairman or its secretary-general, and will be released through the party’s official communications channel,” he said. Annuar Musa said he deeply regretted the statement by the Barisan executive secretary, as it was not issued with due consideration. “The Barisan MPs have the right to make their stance, and that stance was made after a consensus was achieved in a meeting that was held at 5.30pm at Level 3 of the new Parliament building,” he said. Barisan Nasional has 42 lawmakers in the Dewan Rakyat – Umno 38, MCA two, MIC one and PBRS one. This comes after political uncertainty rose in the country following the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s statement on Thursday (July 29) that the government’s decision to revoke six Emergency Ordinances was made without his consent. ANN

