UMNO ‘PUSHING’ FOR INTERIM GOVT? FOR REAL – OR JUST MORE FANCY THREATS? IF REAL, THAT MEANS KICK MUHYIDDIN & BERSATU OUT – BRING IN ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR & PKR – BUT WHAT IF PAS ALSO LEAVES? WHO WILL MAKE UP THE DIFFERENCE IN MPs? AMANAH, MOST LIKELY – BUT IS IT ENOUGH? FOR SURE DAP WON’T BITE, NOT WITH NAJIB & ZAHID CONTROLLING THE PUPPET SHOW FROM BEHIND

Politics | July 30, 2021 by | 0 Comments

‘Interim government’ talk takes root in Umno

As tensions between Putrajaya and Istana Negara simmer, some Umno figures are proposing that the party jettisons Perikatan Nasional in favour of a new interim government.

In a statement today, Umno vice-president Mohamed Khaled Nordin said quitting PN was the better alternative to allowing the country’s problems to fester.

“Umno must use this opportunity to show leadership for a country that is in desperate need of it.

“Umno must save Malaysia by working towards forming an interim government with just three goals,” he said.

Umno vice-president Mohamed Khaled Nordin

The goals, according to Khaled, are to manage the economy, manage the health crisis and prepare the country for the 15th general election.

The interim government can do so by ensuring that Parliament convenes, guaranteeing freedom of the press and ensuring that all government decisions are held accountable by Parliament.

“The time for Umno being involved (with those) who has a lust for power and positions in the PN government has come to an end.

“Umno lawmakers must choose: stand with the rulers and people or stand with the prime minister and PN,” said Khaled.

Similarly, Umno supreme council member Johari Abdul Ghani said an interim government was necessary primarily to focus on the vaccination process so the (general) election can be held.

“The time has come for all political leaders to support an interim prime minister that would focus on vaccination and ensuring that no one is left out.

“Since it is projected that all adults can be vaccinated by October 2021, the interim prime minister can dissolve Parliament by the end of this year and hold the (general) election in early 2022,” Johari said in a statement.

Umno supreme council member Johari Abdul Ghani

He said that the country is already facing a health and economic crisis, therefore the country cannot afford the latest tiff between Putrajaya and Istana Negara.

“With the Yang di-Pertuan Agong yesterday stating his ‘deep disappointment’ with the government and a statement from the prime minister’s office claiming that the government had acted lawfully, it is clear that we are headed towards a constitutional crisis,” said Johari.

Yesterday, the Agong lashed out at Putrajaya for failing to ensure that the emergency ordinances were debated in Parliament as required under Article 150(3) of the Federal Constitution.

The Agong also accused de facto Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan of misleading Parliament on July 26 into thinking that the revocation of emergency ordinances has received royal assent.

However, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) responded by stating that the emergency ordinances need not be debated in Parliament and that the Agong should act on advice of the cabinet in accordance with Article 40 of the Federal Constitution.

The PMO’s statement has alluded that royal assent has not been received as of July 26 because it stated that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin was granted an audience by the king only on July 27, where the Agong was advised to revoke the emergency ordinances.

-MKINI

Push for interim govt, Khaled tells Umno MPs

Umno vice-president Khaled Nordin says his party colleagues must choose between the King and country, and Muhyiddin Yassin.

PETALING JAYA: Umno must save Malaysia by pushing for an interim government with three mandates, says party vice-president Khaled Nordin.

He said these mandates are to manage the country’s economy, overcome its health crisis, and to govern until the 15th general election.

“Malaysia is in a constitutional crisis. Muhyiddin’s statement yesterday did not clarify the situation but has made it worse,” he said.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister’s Office defended the revocation of the emergency ordinances, saying it was done in accordance with the law.

Khaled said Umno’s elected representatives had no choice but to support the King and should not be dragged into this issue.

“Umno’s commitment from the start of its establishment is to defend the royal institution, among others.

“Any actions that are not in line with this commitment are against the values and stance of the party,” he said, adding that the only way out was to establish an interim government.

Khaled said leaving the Perikatan Nasional government was better and more strategic than turning one’s back on the interests of the country in a time of crisis.

“Umno cannot abandon the nation for PN, what more when the government’s authority has been ‘completely extinct’.

“Umno must use this opportunity to provide the leadership the country is in dire need of,” he said.

He said the role of the interim government would end when the next general election is held.

Right now, he said, Parliament must continue to sit, and the freedom of the media and social media must be guaranteed.

Khaled also said every government decision and expenditure must be tabled in Parliament in the interest of checks and balances.

“Umno must not be shackled by the lust for power and position in the PN government,” he said. FMT

