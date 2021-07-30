BEHIND THE RACE & RELIGION – A GOVT OF CROCODILES IS REVEALED – FOR SURE UMNO WILL GAIN THE MOST IF PN GOVT IS MAINTAINED – BERSATU & PAS WILL LOSE THE MOST – AND THIS IS ONLY THE BEGINNING! WHAT HAPPENS WHEN GE15 COMES ALONG – IMAGINE HOW UMNO WILL SAVAGE BERSATU & PAS!

PETALING JAYA: A political analyst sees PAS as standing to lose the most and Umno as likely to benefit from the crisis arising from the revelation that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong did not give his consent to the revocation of emergency ordinances (EOs).

Former academic Azmi Hassan said PAS was in an unenviable position because it was one of its leaders, Takiyuddin Hassan, who announced the repeal of the ordinances last Monday.

He told FMT Umno could benefit from the decision that its president, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, made some time ago to distance himself from Perikatan Nasional.

Yesterday, the Comptroller of the Royal Household, Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, released a statement saying the King was aggrieved by Takiyuddin’s announcement because he had yet to consent to the revocation.

The King had an online audience with Takiyuddin and Attorney-General Idrus Harun on July 24, during which, according to Fadil, he told the two that a proposal to repeal the ordinances should be tabled and debated in the Dewan Rakyat.

Azmi noted that there were supporters of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin among MPs from Umno. He said they, as individuals, might end up as losers as a result of the PN government’s now tarnished credibility.

“Their loss will not be felt by Umno as an organisation,” he said, adding that Bersatu could get weaker.

National Council of Professors fellow Jeniri Amir said Bersatu could lose the most, especially if Muhyiddin were to resign as a result of losing majority support in Parliament.

“It will be a big slap for Bersatu to have its president seen to have lost power and accused of attempting to mislead Parliament,” he said.

Jeniri said MPs from Bersatu might switch allegiance to other parties in the event of Muhyiddin’s resignation.

He also said it would only be right for Barisan Nasional parties such as MCA and MIC to break their silence on the issue.

“They should act correctly based on the developments we’ll see in the next few days. It won’t be a surprise if they, too, withdraw their support for PN,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s Office yesterday defended the revocation of the emergency ordinances, saying it was done in accordance with the law.

